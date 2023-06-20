BRATTLEBORO — Startup costs for the town to provide emergency medical services on its own are estimated to cost between $1.2 to $1.9 million.
As part of a project looking at different paths for a municipal EMS model or contracted options ahead of a major decision anticipated in September, the Select Board previously received a projection of about $978,000 in annual revenue if it went with the former. That represents a collection rate of about 65 percent from billing those who receive services.
"This isn't a cash cow," Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said at the board meeting Tuesday. "There will be some revenue but it won't be a cash cow."
Startup expenses could include hiring a supervisor to build the EMS program and hiring six firefighters for the project. For salaries and benefits, the supervisor would cost about $84,702 and the firefighters would run about $154,713.
A startup consultant ($20,000) would come up with "policies and procedures so the new EMS program would be on sound footing and making use of best practice within the industry," Moreland said. He noted the variety of ambulances available for purchase.
Golden Cross agreed to lease three ambulances for $50,000 for 15 months if the town decides to purchase three cab-on-truck models, which are estimated to cost $400,000 a piece. Brattleboro also could get a van model that's cheaper and lease two ambulances until the cab-on-truck models are ready, as they require some lead time, or purchase three vans.
Fire Chief Len Howard pointed out the possibility of refurbished ambulances, which could help cut costs.
Quarterly revenue is projected to be about $250,000. Billing software would cost $30,000. Three mobile radios ($29,250), seven portable radios ($49,000) and turnout gear ($56,000) also would be part of the package.
To cover start-up costs, the town could tap federal American Rescue Plan Act funds it secured. Moreland said the money then couldn't be spent on other things but about $1.4 million would still remain.
Brattleboro also could seek approval from Representative Town Meeting to take out a bond and all the $2.7 million in APRA funds would still be available. That would add about $175,000 to the General Fund expenditures each year for the next 10 years and result in about $445,000 in interest payments, but it could be voted down.
Town Meeting member David Levenbach said the capital expense plan would need to be updated. Moreland suggested the ambulances could be included in a fire truck replacement fund, with two being replaced every seven years and another every 10 years.
"We don't use three ambulances equally," board member Daniel Quipp said. "There's an opportunity to rotate."
Next month, the board will look at operating models costs with a full year of data from Golden Cross Ambulance. Brattleboro contracted with the group since July 1 after contract disputes led the town to end its 56-year relationship with Rescue Inc.
Dick DeGray, former board member, said the town won't have a clear enough picture of the financial situation by September.
"I'm really concerned about a financial impact on the taxpayers of Brattleboro if this collection rate is at 61 percent," he said, looking at what has been billed versus what was collected by Golden Cross since July 1.
Howard said the owner of Golden Cross estimates his group's collection rate tends to be more than 70 percent. Board Chairman Ian Goodnow assured residents that affordability will be a major consideration.
A webpage at brattleboro.org/emsproject is dedicated to sharing and collecting information. Following the board's decision on how to proceed in September, "staff will begin implementing the preferred alternative, with a projected start date of July 1, 2024," the page states.
Select Board Vice Chairman Franz Reichsman and board member Peter "Fish" Case urged residents to reach out with comments and concerns about the project after seeing a low number of comments coming in.
"I wish to chastise the public for the paltry number of comments we're looking at ... c'mon folks, ask some questions," Reichsman said.
Kate O'Connor, a former board member who has been vocal about questioning the viability of a municipality-run service at board meetings and requesting that EMS chiefs come talk to the board about their experiences, took offense. She said the board made the decision to split ways with Rescue Inc. without any public input.
A request for information issued June 1 and due June 30 is meant to gauge interest from private EMS providers that might want to contract with Brattleboro. The information is expected to help form a request for proposals later on in the process.