BRATTLEBORO — The town's tree warden is recommending the removal of three trees to protect buildings next to Pliny Park.
"The tree warden and the Tree Advisory Committee recently inspected the vegetation in that park and because there are some trees that are very close together and close to structures, it is proposed that these trees be farmed out," said John Potter, Brattleboro's new town manager in his first Select Board meeting.
The tree warden, Dan Adams, will be hosting a public meeting on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the Select Board meeting room to discuss the removal of the trees.
"Anyone who wishes to appeal the decision should let the tree warden know at the hearing or within 24 hours following the close of the hearing," said Potter, who stated notification of the removal has been posted since Dec. 12.