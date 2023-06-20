BURLINGTON — A decision by the Brattleboro Development Review Board upholding the town zoning administrator's determination that RVs being used as emergency housing violated local zoning regulations is being appealed in Vermont Environmental Court.
Kurt Daims is running the project on his property at 16 Washington St. with the activist group Brattleboro Common Sense (BCS), of which he is the executive director. In a 6-0 vote in April, the DRB supported Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon's notice of violation.
The contentious hearing focused on whether Daims obtained a permit to establish three recreational vehicles as living space at his single-family residence on Washington Street. He had not submitted a permit application, and said the vehicles are used for emergency housing and that the project doesn’t fall into normal permitting categories.
A status conference Monday in Environmental Court included Daims, BCS administrative assistant Jeannie Giaquinto, Brattleboro Town Attorney Bob Fisher, and neighbors Eric Stewart, Taylor Dunne and Thomas Oxholm. Unlike the DRB hearing, there were no fireworks, mostly just questions about procedure.
Judge Thomas Walsh appeared from a Burlington courtroom. Other parties participated remotely.
Fisher said an injunction initiated by the town in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division is being appealed to the Vermont Board of Health.
In May, the town filed a complaint in civil court to begin an enforcement action. The town is anticipated to file a similar motion attached to the Environmental Court litigation.
Walsh said he will be reviewing the DRB's decision to determine whether the evidence supports the DRB's findings, then he will be considering the DRB's "ultimate conclusion."
"So we would have a briefing schedule. We wouldn't have a new trial," Walsh said. "It's much like something that goes up to the Supreme Court."
Daims will have until July 7 to file his brief on why he believes the DRB is wrong, then the town and other parties will have until July 21 to respond. Daims will get another chance to respond on Aug. 4.
"Once those deadlines pass, there won't be any more filings with the court, then it's before me," said Walsh, who will look at the filings along with the DRB decision and the town's zoning regulations. "Then I issue a written decision. That process takes a little bit of time, as you can expect."
Walsh anticipates his decision will come in September or October.
All land development in Brattleboro requires a permit unless specifically exempted, Bannon said at the DRB hearing. He noted RVs are considered structures when used for housing.
At the DRB hearing, Daims argued his group runs an "emergency shelter."
“As a nonprofit, it has operated and done different projects on that land pursuant to its charter and mission statement,” he said. With a focus on social justice and economic justice, “the relief of homelessness is clearly part of it.”
Stewart told the DRB that Daims is "providing substandard housing unpermitted and frankly doing it in a way that violates basic human rights,” referring to water and sewer.