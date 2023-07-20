BRATTLEBORO — For more than 100 years, Sawdust Alley hummed with activity, with numerous mills and manufacturing shops powered by the waters of the Whetstone Brook.
More recently, the 12-acre parcel just west of downtown Brattleboro was home to a drying facility for Cersosimo Lumber, which, in 2017, sold the lot to the Vermont River Conservancy.
Before the arrival of European colonizers, the Abenaki and their ancestors occupied much of present-day New England for thousands of years, leaving behind traces of their existence, including quartz flakes along the Whetstone from tool making.
The Vermont River Conservancy hopes to return the parcel to its natural state while recognizing both its importance to the growth of Brattleboro as well as to the indigenous people who flourished along the Connecticut River before they were killed or driven out by the colonizers.
But the Conservancy and the town of Brattleboro also recognize the importance of the parcel in the face of climate change.
"This is the culmination of a 12-year process, part of a larger change in how we're relating to the river," said Brian Bannon, the town's zoning administrator, during a visit to the site on July 13. "We're looking to change the relationship, from harnessing the river for mills and trying to control it, to stepping back and allowing the river to flow and to reestablish itself in a natural channel."
Last Thursday's visit was touted as a celebration of the effort to return the parcel to a more natural condition.
"There's going to be a river corridor easement on this land with a nice big wide buffer and places where people can walk down to the river," said Erin De Vries, conservation director for the Conservancy.
Following the devastation in 2011 wreaked by Tropical Storm Irene, the state established Vermont Economic Resiliency Initiative to identify ways to protect people and property from similar catastrophes. Before that, in 2008, the town released its Whetstone Brook Watershed Stream Geomorphic Assessment and River Corridor Plan. Both the state study and the town study concluded that returning Sawdust Alley to its natural condition as a floodplain could protect homes and businesses along the lower reach of the brook during catastrophic events.
The town and the Conservancy received a number of grants to help pay for a historic review and removal of 10,000 cubic yards of contaminated soils.
To return the parcel to a floodplain, another 38,000 cubic yards of fill needs to be removed, which includes the surface of the lot and much of a berm along the Whetstone River that was installed to channel the waters of the Whetstone Brook downstream.
Grants from the federal government will pay for the removal of the fill.
On Wednesday, the coordinator for the District 2 Act 250 Commission told Bannon that the application is complete, and on Thursday, a draft permit was released, effective Aug. 15, if there are no objections from interested parties.
Bannon said he expects fill removal to begin the last week of August or the first week of September. The process needs to be finished by Oct. 30 for the town to receive its grant funding for that part of the project.
When the project is finished, the site will become town property as a park with walking trails and some sort of historical markers to acknowledge the parcel's industrial and indigenous history.
The project will complement other floodplain restoration projects in town, such as the recently completed work at Melrose Terrace in West Brattleboro. There is also a plan to move mobile homes out of a vulnerable area in Tri-Park Housing Cooperative, also in West Brattleboro.
"In this year alone, [Melrose Terrace has] been flooded three different times," said Bannon, during the July 13 visit. "Each of those times in the past would have meant the evacuation of Melrose Terrace and Glen Park ... well over 130 people would have been displaced and put in shelters. Now that doesn't happen."
Melrose Terrace was operated by Brattleboro Housing Partnerships, which built Red Clover Commons on Fairground Road to replace the apartments flooded during Tropical Storm Irene.
Other agencies involved in the Sawdust Alley project included Vermont Emergency Management and the Department of Environmental Conservation.
"Hopefully next spring people will be walking through here and enjoying a lovely time out by the Whetstone Brook," said De Vries.