MONTPELIER — A bill empowering 16- to 18-year-olds with voting rights in Brattleboro received the Vermont Senate’s approval.
Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham District, of Putney said the charter amendment was approved Monday by a vote of 18 yeses.
“I hope the governor will sign this charter change into law and respect local control and the wishes of the voters,” he said. “This charter change is a great way to foster civic involvement at an earlier age, and many of our youth are working, paying taxes, and are involved in our community. Our youth should have a voice when it comes to the ballot.”
Last month, the House of Representative passed the bill in a 103-33 vote. The amendment would allow “youth voters” to vote for local offices, and serve as members of Representative Town Meeting and the Select Board.
Residents approved a charter amendment to lower the voting age in a 908-408 vote in March 2019, sending the matter to the Legislature. The Youth Vote initiative came from Brattleboro Common Sense, an activist group focused on promoting democracy and other progressive issues.
Last March, the Senate failed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a similar bill. At the time, senators raised concerns about youth serving on select boards because they aren’t allowed to sign contracts by state law.
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham 7, of Brattleboro, previously said the House learned that since select board members sign contracts as a body and not as individuals, “it was actually never a problem.”
Scott had shared concerns last year about how the charter change would further contribute to a patchwork of age requirements in laws. As an example, he noted that the Legislature bumped the age for accountability for criminal offenses to 22.
Last February, the House of Representatives voted in favor of overriding the veto. Then it failed in the Senate.
Jason Maulucci, press secretary for the governor, said Scott hasn’t changed his position since last year. In a veto message from last year shared by Maulucci, Scott said he understands “this is a well-intended local issue.”
“I urge the Legislature to take up a thorough and meaningful debate on Vermont’s age of majority and come up with consistent, statewide policy for both voting and criminal justice,” he wrote.
To override a veto, a two-thirds majority is needed in each chamber. Kornheiser said she believes there’s enough support in the House to override a veto.
Sen. Wendy Harrison, D-Windham District, of Brattleboro, said there wouldn’t be enough support if the Senate votes the same way it did this week. The Senate is made up of 30 members.
Unsure if senators who opposed the bill could be persuaded to vote in favor, Harrison said she’ll try to change their minds.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow has lauded the charter amendment as a way to retain young Vermonters and give them voice in decision making.
“I think it’s about time that the Youth Vote efforts actually come to fruition,” Rio Daims, who served as a coordinator for the Youth Vote initiative while in high school, previously said. “Let’s hope it follows through this time. It should have been the first time around, given that the voters of Brattleboro showed overwhelming support in the initial vote.”