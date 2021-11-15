MONTPELIER -- U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy was expected to announce Monday whether he intends to seek a ninth six-year term in 2022 at a news conference at the Statehouse.
Leahy, 81, is currently President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate and chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee. But Leahy and his wife Marcelle have both faced health issues in the recent past. Leahy was briefly hospitalized in January for what he said were muscle spasms, and Marcelle Leahy began outpatient treatment for adult leukemia in May.
To this point Leahy has kept his plans to himself, saying he'd decide on whether to seek a ninth term in November or December.
He is making the announcement before returning to Washington for consideration of the Build Back Better bill.
A Leahy retirement announcement would send ripples throughout politics in Vermont and would be watched closely in Washington, where Leahy's seniority makes him the Senate's President Pro Tempore and third in the succession line to President Joe Biden.
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., would be widely seen as a favorite to replace Leahy in the Senate, and at least three Democrats — state Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, and state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale — have been widely named as likely candidates for the Democratic nomination.
No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.
A graduate of St. Michael's College and Georgetown University School of Law, Leahy was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974 at the age of 34, succeeding longtime U.S. Sen. George Aiken. He was the first Democrat elected by Vermont to serve in the Senate, and remains so, as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is an independent caucusing with the Democrats.
Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.