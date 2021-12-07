DUMMERSTON — Nearly 30 people showed up Thursday morning at the former Maple Valley Ski Area on Route 30 to learn more about plans to convert it into a brewery, distillery and event center.
The site visit to the ski area was the first for the regional Act 250 Commission, which is tasked with determining whether Sugar Mountain Holdings has complied with Act 250's 10 criteria before its plans can go forward.
"I would travel up to ski with my cousins at [Mount] Snow," said Keane Aures, spokesman for Sugar Mountain, on Thursday, explaining how he came to set his sights on the ski lodge.
His cousins grew up in Southern Vermont because their parents are Bill and Patti Pusey, who have owned and operated Shearer Hill Farm Bed and Breakfast near Wilmington since 1990.
"When we started traveling up to go to Stratton and parts north, we'd get off Exit 2 and drive up here. I must've drove by this place a couple of hundred times and wondered why nobody was skiing there," said Aures. "Then I thought if it wasn't going to be open for skiing, they should at least turn it into a brewery, because it's a great spot for a brewery."
On one of those trips, he said, "I came to the conclusion 'Why haven't I bought it and opened a brewery?' So, here we are."
Aures is senior counsel in the Hartford, Conn., office of Gordon & Rees, specializing in the area of construction law. His wife, a doctor, is a fellow at Mass General for Children in Boston.
Sugar Mountain Holdings plans to renovate the old ski lodge and put a brewery at one end and a distillery at the other, with a tasting room in the middle. The plans call for redoing the facade, installing big windows and building a new entrance at the north end of the building.
The preliminary hearing on Thursday was to give the Act 250 Commission a familiarization walk around the property in advance of formal hearings, as it reviews the application.
The Dummerston Development Review Board gave the plan its stamp of approval in December 2019 for renovation of the ski lodge but the Act 250 Commission will examine the project's impact on water, erosion, traffic, the community, its history and whether it fits into the area's economic development plans.
Act 250 District 2 Coordinator Stephanie Gile told the Reformer the next stage is for the commission to issue a prehearing conference report and an order that defines the next steps, which will include public hearings.
People who want to offer comments, or testimony, as it's referred to on the process, need to have party status, she said, which requires "a particularized interest" because they might be affected by the project.
Those people can present testimony and also have the legal right to appeal any commission decision to the state environmental court.
In this case, said Gile, the commission chairman has the discretion to take comments from those without party status, but those people don't have legal rights as do those with party status.
According to New England Ski History, in 1963 Dummerston native Terry Tyler, who died in 2010 at the age of 78, opened Maple Valley Ski Area with the help of brothers Angelo, Joe, and Frank Pirovane of North Haven Construction Company.
In 1989, the ski area was sold at auction for $1.2 million and in 1997 Frank Mercede and Sons bought the property, again during an auction, operating it on weekends and holidays in the 1999-2000 season. Shortly thereafter they put it up for sale but it wasn't until 2018, when Sugar Mountain bought the 375-acre property for $745,000, that anybody showed any real interest in doing something with the site.
Aures said that though he has no plans to dismantle any of the snow making or ski lifts, it would take "a significant amount of money" to reopen the slopes.
"We have to see how the project develops," said Aures. "If it makes enough money to invest back in the mountain, it is something we are going to look at."
"There are no current plans to do this," interjected Aures' legal counsel, Peter Van Oot.
Nonetheless, Aures said he is looking forward to getting started on converting the ski lodge.
"Fixing this place up is going to be pretty ideal," he said.