WILMINGTON — Plans for 1 East Main St. have been modified to no longer include a brewery.
Travis Wendel, who owns Pioneer Timber Frames LLC in Wilmington and the property sitting across from the town offices, said the first floor will now house one or two retail spaces instead of a brewery and tasting room. The second floor will have two single-bedroom apartments and an office space, and the third floor will have two single-bedroom apartments.
The project came up Tuesday when the Select Board approved a tax stabilization agreement for the property. Seen as a way to attract new businesses or expand existing local businesses, the town’s tax stabilization policy allows for incremental tax increases on new construction and for existing businesses being expanded or renovated.
“Sadly, we have seen this building sit empty for quite some time now,” Board Vice Chairman John Gannon said. He asked Wendel if he’s committed to the July 2023 completion date.
Tax credits for the project will expire by then, Wendel said. Gretchen Havreluk, economic development consultant for the town, noted tax credits came from both the federal and state governments.
Wendel said he has already upgraded water and sewer infrastructure on the property.
The Wilmington Development Review Board approved a craft brewery and tasting room for 1 East Main in a 2019 decision that calls the property “a cornerstone of the downtown.” The proposal also included apartments on the top two floors.
The DRB’s approval expires on May 23. Havreluk said Wendel’s project will need to go before the board again.