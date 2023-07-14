Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 7:10 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
TOWNSHEND — The Townshend Bridge 41 on West Hill Road is closed until further notice as of Friday, July 14, 2023.
