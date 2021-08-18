Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Crews work above and below the new I-91 bridge over the Williams River, in Rockingham, Vt., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. They hope to have the roadwork completed in a couple of weeks and the work around the river completed by the end of September.

