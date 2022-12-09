BRATTLEBORO — Before the doors opened on the second day of the Windham Toys for Tots toy drive, a long line of parents and grandparents queued up to find just the right presents for the children in their lives.
This is the fifth year for Windham Toys for Tots, but the first year that the toy drive was in Brattleboro. In past years, it was held at the Newbrook Fire House in Newfane but was moved to 113 Technology Dr. in Brattleboro to try to help out more people.
Kiana Ingerson and Kristen Ayotte of Brattleboro, two of the many people looking for the right gifts to put under the tree, praised the event.
“I love this, it helps everyone when the times are tough,” said Ingerson. “When the economy is tough, this allows parents and grandparents to do a little for the children.”
Parents wait in a long line at 113 Technology Dr. in Brattleboro for a chance to deliver a happy Christmas to their children as the Windham County Toys for Tots held its 5th annual toy drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
People walked around the room where roughly 10,000 toys were being housed. Some of the toys were left over from the last year, but the group touted the strong donation that they have had this year.
“We started out our first year, I think, we gave gifts to 300 children. This year, I think we’ll be up around 1,500 to 2,000 children,” said Jay Aubuchon, owner of Aubuchon Tree and Land Service. “2022 has been the biggest year for donations, and we just keep hoping to grow.”
On the group’s Facebook page, five more days were listed with the possibility of more. Right now, it is listed as Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Toy bins were at Brattleboro Auto Mall, The Harmonyville Store; Walgreens (Putney Road); Runnings; Tractor Supply; The Marina Restaurant; Zico’s Haircuts; Brattleboro Subaru; Ramunto’s Pizza; Agway; Brattleboro Police Department; 99 Restaurants; Rod’s Towing & Repair; Putney General Store; Santa’s Land; Allen Brothers; Athens Pizza; American Legion, Bellows Falls; Village Square Books; Staples; J&H Hardware; Family Dollar, Wilmington; Walgreens, Wilmington; Wilmington Police Department; River Valley Market; Heather’s Florist; Raymond Reed Construction; River Bend Farm Market; Messenger Valley Pharmacy; Aubuchon Tree and Land Clearing; 802 Credit Union, Brattleboro and Townshend.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.