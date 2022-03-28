Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Updated: March 28, 2022 @ 5:05 pm
Tony Duncan supports Réanne Hein while she juggles for residents at Holton Home in Brattleboro on Sunday, March 27, during a visit from the New England Center for Circus Arts.
Layton Haas from the New England Center for Circus Arts performs for residents of Holton Home in Brattleboro on Sunday, March 27
Holton Home resident Charlotte Escalante reacts to Cheyenne Miller's performance during a visit from New England Center for Circus Arts on Sunday, March 27.
Layton Haas from the New England Center for Circus Arts performs for residents of Holton Home in Brattleboro on Sunday, March 27.
Oscar Gradick from the New England Center for Circus Arts juggles for the residents of Holton Home in Brattleboro during a performance on Sunday, March 27.
From left, Katie Russo, Eva Rowland and Tony Duncan from the New England Center for Circus Arts perform for residents of Holton Home in Brattleboro on Sunday, March 27.
BRATTLEBORO — Performers from the New England Center for Circus Arts made a special visit to Holton Home elder living facility in Brattleboro on Sunday, March 27.
