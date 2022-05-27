BRATTLEBORO — Consolidated Communications said late Friday afternoon that all internet service had been restored.
Consolidated's internet service in Southern Vermont has been down since Friday morning.
"All services have been fully restored. Any residents continuing to experience connectivity issues should call 844-YOUR-CCI. Business customers with any issues should contact their sales representative," said Nicole Elton, a Consolidated spokeswoman.
Elton would not say how big the outage was, but it included most communities in Windham County, or parts of those communities.
"This morning we experienced a service interruption impacting business and DSL customers in Southern Vermont. Our crews are diligently working to resolve the issue. We understand this is frustrating, and we apologize for this disruption," said Elton said earlier in the day via email.
People in the Dover-Wilmington area reported problems starting in the early morning hours, according to social media.
In Brattleboro, customers of Consolidated were without internet, although most customers in the Bellows Falls area did have service.