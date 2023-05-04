BELLOWS FALLS — John Broadley, who is stepping down at the end of June as principal of Bellows Falls Union High School, is one of three finalists for the job of principal at Keene Middle School.
According to an email sent out to the Keene school community, including parents, Broadley was set to be interviewed in open session on Tuesday, along with the two other candidates.
Broadley, 63, a resident of Bellows Falls, is completing his second year as principal at BFUHS, and his decision not to seek another contract was controversial with many in the high school community, as the administration and school board were blamed for his decision.
Broadley had previously served as assistant principal at the school for 11 years, as well as athletic director and a special education teacher. He is a native of Scotland, and came to Vermont to teach at the Greenwood School in Putney.
Other candidates for the position include Mike Smith of Keene, the director of curriculum for the Keene school district, and a former teacher of the year in Connecticut, and Paul Goodhind, who is a principal of a school in East Falmouth, Mass.
The BFUHS board had not yet hired Broadley’s replacement.