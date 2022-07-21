On Thursday morning, Dick DeGray cleaned up several planters that were flipped off the edge of Plaza Park, in Brattleboro, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Downtown flowers were vandalized for a third time this summer.
In the first week of June, they were ripped out. Last week on Elliot Street, they went missing again.
Now, it's happened again.
"You know, it's not like I just go to the flower store and I can just go and put these back together again," Dick DeGray of Brattleboro, the man who volunteers his time to beautify the town, said Thursday morning. "That's not how this works. These are planted the first of May and they're growing."
Three years ago, someone dumped three of the flower boxes over. DeGray believes it was because the person was sleeping behind the wall where the boxes were situated, and he squirted the person accidentally when he was watering the plants.
"They weren't happy about that," he said. "But to come and see 10 boxes tipped over really has shaken me to the core. I love what I do and I love doing this for the people of my community and the visitors but I'm not sure how much more I can take. This really knocked me for a loop today. I'll try to resurrect these. I make no promises. And if I can't, then the wall will be barren for a while."
DeGray estimated the flowers involved are worth about $500 to $600 altogether, not including the soil in the pots.
"This has been the worst year in the 12 years that I've been doing this," he said.
He's been calling for the Select Board to have security cameras installed downtown. He described being very disappointed by what he sees as a lack of action on its part so far. He's a former board member himself.
The board is exploring the potential of setting up a police substation in former retail space at the Transportation Center and upgrading the cameras in that parking garage. The topic of additional cameras also has been discussed at board meetings.
Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said it is important to give town staff sufficient time to prepare materials to make an informed decision.
"I feel that the board's been very clear that that work is being done and that when that work is ready, it will come back before the board," he said. "I'm sorry to hear about what happened to Mr. DeGray's work on beautification for the town and I am really grateful for the work that he does. The Select Board has multiple policy decisions when it comes to downtown safety and I'm looking forward to those discussions and decisions."
Goodnow anticipates the board will likely receive information with a tiered approach to cameras, from just replacing the cameras in the Transportation Center to installing them in multiple places. He also expects the issue of surveillance to come up in public concerns.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.