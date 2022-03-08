SAXTONS RIVER — A hole in a sprinkler line in the attic of the Saxtons River Elementary School grew to the size of a finger Monday, leaking water into classrooms below and forcing the small elementary school to switch to remote learning.
Saxtons River Deputy Fire Chief Walter Kesek praised the quick thinking of Burt Lawrence, the custodian on duty at the time of the Monday afternoon problem. The classrooms in the 1915 wing of the school, serving Grade 4 and Grade 3, were most affected by the leak, but water also leaked all the way into the basement.
Kesek, who was at the school both Monday and Tuesday afternoon, said that if the leak had occurred at night, the damage would have been much worse.
The leak caused pressure changes in the sprinkler system, setting off the alarm, alerting the school to the problem.
By Tuesday afternoon, workers from ServPro, the professional cleaning company, were unloading large fans to set up in the portion of the building affected by the water.
Members of the Rockingham School Board first learned about the problem Monday night from an upset parent, who attended the meeting to express her concern about how the school administration had handled the emergency.
Susan Haskins said her daughter was very upset by the flooding incident, and then she was left by the school bus at home without anyone home to greet her. She said her daughter called her in tears, and that she was 30 minutes away at work. She said the school sent out a robocall shortly before the buses left, but to her home where there was no one to answer the phone, and not an email.
"The board needs to reconsider the evacuation protocols," she said. Haskins said when she was a student at the school, they evacuated to Vermont Academy, where they could wait.
Principal Laura Hazard said the decision was to send the children home early because the leak made the sprinkler system inoperable. The students were evacuated from the building, and got soaked during a Monday afternoon rainstorm, according to Superintendent Andy Haas.
Hazard said the school's proposed emergency plan was to have students evacuate to the nearby Vermont Academy, a short walk away, but she said COVID had interrupted that planning, and Vermont Academy was a "closed campus" last year. VA is currently on spring break.
Hazard said she told the school bus drivers not to let a child off the bus unless there was an adult greeting them. Haas said only one child -- a kindergartener -- came back. She said she didn't know what happened with Haskins' daughter.
"Certainly it was a perfect storm today," Hazard said.
By Tuesday afternoon workers with ServPro were starting the cleanup effort.
In-person school is expected to resume Thursday, assuming the sprinkler system is repaired. And until the classrooms are cleaned up, Grade 3 and Grade 4 will move to the art and music rooms, according to Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board.
Lambert said the school was insured to cover the damage caused by the leaking sprinkler, which soaked the insulation in the attic.
The hole in the sprinkler line was not caused by a frozen pipe, Kesek and others said, but aging.
"It started small, but with the pressure it expanded," Haas told the board.