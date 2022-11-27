PUTNEY — Police went to a bank for a possible fraud case and ended up arresting the suspect at a bank in another Windham County town.
Ronald J. Freeman II, 51, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested for false pretenses, identity theft and uttering a forged instrument. He was held on $25,000 bail and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
At about 4:36 p.m. Friday, the Windham County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to M&T Bank in Putney. After arriving, officers learned that an unknown male had presented a driver's license of another, a customer with the bank, with the individual's photo on it in an attempt to defraud the customer and bank, according to a news release from the WCSO.
While on scene, police learned that the individual was at the Bellows Falls branch of M&T Bank. Officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department, along with officers from the Walpole, N.H., Police Department, responded and located the male.
As a result of the investigation, Freeman was identified as the suspect. He allegedly attempted a similar transaction in Bellows Falls.
Freeman is anticipated to appear in court Monday afternoon.