Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.