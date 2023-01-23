BRATTLEBORO — A Bronx man who came to Vermont the day after Thanksgiving to “make some money” in a scheme to rip off some local banks pleaded guilty to charges of false pretenses and identity theft.
Ronald Freeman, who said he was homeless and was living in the Bronx, told Judge Katherine Hayes on Friday that as soon as he gets out of jail next week he’s heading back to New York.
Hayes told Freeman he looked “healthier” since she had last seen him in a courtroom.
Freeman pleaded guilty to the two charges and was sentenced by Hayes to 59 to 60 days in jail, and given credit for the time he already spent at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
Freeman, using a forged identity card, tried to withdraw money from three different M&T bank branches on Nov. 25, first in Brattleboro, then Putney, and finally Bellows Falls.
He filled out withdrawal slips for $5,000 at the Putney bank, and later in the day, $3,500 in Bellows Falls. Putney officials had alerted other M&T banks that they might be seeing a man fitting Freeman’s description, and Bellows Falls was on alert when he came in.
Despite his efforts, he didn’t get a penny from the various banks, according to Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown.
The victim in the case, a man from Connecticut, had no idea how his driver’s license was taken. Brown said the victim supported the plea agreement with Freeman.
Freeman told Hayes he had been treated very fairly by the state of Vermont.
Freeman told Bellows Falls Police Cpl. Ian Tuttle, and later Windham County Deputy Sheriff Mario Checchi, that he was approached by two men he didn’t really know in New York City and asked if he wanted to make some money.
He said yes; he got in a car with them that morning and the next thing he knew he woke up in Vermont, with a doctored driver’s license, with his photo on someone else’s driver’s license, and he was sent in to first the Brattleboro M&T branch, then Putney, and then in Bellows Falls, to try and make a hefty withdrawal.
The men who drove him up from New York disappeared, and Freeman said he only vaguely knew one of them, a man he only knew as “Black.”
Freeman’s court-appointed attorney, public defender Josh Atkisson, said that Freeman had been “quite honest with law enforcement” about his role in the attempted fraud. Freeman pleaded guilty to the Putney charges, while the Bellows Falls charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state could refile them within three years if Freeman violates any Vermont law.
While Freeman said he was homeless and penniless, he said he has family back in New York City that is willing to take him in.
“Vermont is nice,” he said. “But you won’t have to worry about me anymore. It won’t happen again,” he promised Hayes.