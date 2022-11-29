BRATTLEBORO — A Bronx, N.Y., man is facing up to 10 years in prison after he allegedly attempted to withdraw $5,000 using a fake ID card at three different branches of M&T Bank in Windham County.
The investigation into Ronald Freeman, 51, began on Nov. 25 after the Windham County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from M&T Bank in Putney that a man presented a drivers license and asked to withdraw $5,000 from his account.
During the attempted transaction, tellers at the Putney branch reached out to the M&T Bank in Brattleboro and learned the same man had attempted to withdraw money there from the same account.
The Connecticut drivers license Freeman presented to the banks had his picture affixed to it, but the drivers license belonged to another person, wrote Det. Sgt. Mario Checchi, of the sheriff’s office.
The teller in Putney told deputies they denied Freeman’s withdrawal request.
During the investigation in Putney, deputies then learned a similar individual was attempting to make a withdrawal from the M&T Bank in Bellows Falls.
Officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department took Freeman into custody and turned him over to the sheriff’s department.
During an interview, Freeman told Checchi “some guys came to him” with a deal before driving him to Vermont where he attempted to withdraw the money.
He said the two men took his picture and affixed it to the drivers license.
“When asked where the other guys went, he said he did not know,” wrote Checchi.
When asked if he knew the ID was fake, Freeman responded “of course I knew it was fake,” wrote Checchi, stating “it’s my face, it ain’t my name.”
When the holder of the drivers license was contacted, he told investigators he had not authorized anyone to use his identity or to withdraw funds from his account.
The man said he did not know how Freeman obtained his drivers license.
Freeman, who pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday, has been charged with one count of false pretenses with an intent to defraud and one count of identity theft.
He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail if found guilty.
He was released on conditions.