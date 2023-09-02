JAMAICA — A 26-year-old Brookline man has died on Friday after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Route 30 on Sunday, Aug. 28.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, troopers responded to the area of Windham Hill Road at around 8:20 p.m. to find Jacob Topping unresponsive in the road.
Topping, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash of his 2005 Harley Davidson Dyna Low Rider, was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Route 30 in the area of Windham Hill Road was closed in both directions for about 4 hours while members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.
The cause of this crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash is asked to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by Jamaica and Townshend Fire Departments, Rescue Inc., DHART helicopter, J&M Towing, and Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.