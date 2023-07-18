BROOKLINE — The Vermont State Police has issued a missing persons alert for a Brookline resident who did not return home from a walk on Monday morning.
Makana Sakamoto, 25, of Brookline, was last seen leaving his home on Parker Road at 10 a.m. Monday. The reporting party stated that Sakamoto often goes for walks away from the home but typically returns. Sakamoto has yet to return home as of noon today.
Sakamoto is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and boots. He is thought to be on foot and left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. If located, whoever approaches Sakamoto should say to him:
“Beatrice is worried that you got lost in the woods and asked us to help find you. We will take you back to Inner Fire; a warm meal is waiting for you.”
He responds better to gentle, guiding directives.
If located, contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.