BROOKLINE — Seventy-two of Brookline's 446 registered voters cast their Town Meeting ballots on Monday, reelecting Gwen Tanza and Shelby Brimmer to the five-person Select Board and adding Dorothy Maggio. Tanza will serve a three-year term, Maggio a two-year term and Brimmer a one-year term. They will join David Jones, whose three-year term expires in 2022, and Bruce Mello, whose three-year term ends in 2023.
Town Clerk Guy Tanza said he wasn't sure why turnout was only 16 percent.
"We did everything possible to make it as easy as can be, including paying for postage both ways," he said. "Either the town is very content or people are burned out with elections and with things in general. Maybe a 75 degree day with lots of sunshine would help."
Most articles on the Australian ballot passed with overwhelming majorities, including $131,417 for the general fund and $157,679 for the highway fund. Because there was a surplus from last year, only $255,425 needs to be raised in taxes.
Two articles, one to appropriate $500 in support of Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding Center and the other to appropriate $1,590 in support of Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, narrowly passed. The riding center appropriation was approved by a vote of 40-32 and the SeVEDS funding was approved by a vote of 38-34.
Other articles approved by voters included $300 to support the Grace Cottage Foundation and $300 to support Groundworks Collaborative. Voters also approved $650 for Senior Solutions, $465 for Southeastern Vermont Community Action, $821 for Valley Cares, $1,000 for the Visiting Nurse Alliance and $650 for the Women’s Freedom Center.
Article 28, to appropriate $27,000 for recycling, was approved 43-29.