WHITINGHAM — Two community members who are seeking a one-year seat on the Select Board share at least two things in common.
Greg Brown and Abigail R. Crosby, who will be on the March 1 ballot, said they want to keep taxes low and represent their fellow residents.
Brown wants another term. He served from 2004 until he lost an election in 2019 and is currently an appointed board member filling a vacant seat left by Phil Edelstein in August.
When Brown's last term ended, the town had just started planning to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.
"We were going through a pretty intense SRF [State Revolving Fund] program through the state trying to secure funds, and as of today, we are still trying to do the same thing," he said. "So that is our biggest concern: to make sure this project gets going and gets completed at the cheapest possible price for the people on the system. We ran into quite a few snafus but we're working our way through it."
Brown recounted sitting down in 2018 to estimate the cost to repair wastewater systems in town and the village of Jacksonville. He figured it would cost somewhere between $700,000 to $1 million.
When Whitingham applied for the SRF program and brought in engineers, Brown said, the town was required to follow "very strict rules" and the price tag turned into $3 million. When the first bid came in at $4.6 million and only $2 million of funding had been secured, the board had to go back to the drawing table.
Brown feels the cost increases are driven by the requirements of the SRF program.
"Basically we are using grant money and we're spending dollars on the penny instead of pennies on the dollar but that is the path we're on at the moment," he said. "We have to rescope the whole project to do just one plant for now."
Brown said the current board is working well but members are relatively new and younger than in the past.
"I brought a little bit of experience to the board as far as how we used to do business," he said.
Getting more state funding for projects is a big challenge cited by Brown.
"As we're all aware of, our roads on this end of the state tend to see the least amount of funding," he said. "They've made some improvements but the select boards in the area have really helped shed light with letters to the state management to get that to move forward."
His biggest concern is trying to keep taxes as low as possible and still provide citizens with good municipal services. He said he's just one member of a diverse board coming together to get things done.
Brown brings a lot of insight on infrastructure, having worked for the town's highway department from 1991 to 1998 before entering the field of powerline construction. Currently, he's employed by National Grid in North Adams, Mass.
His schedule allows him to take care of town business in daytime hours if needed. For example, he might meet with the board's administrative assistant to stay on top of projects.
Whitingham has been developing a flood mitigation for nearly nine years. Brown's involvement began nearly at the start of his service on the board.
"We're still trudging down that path," he said. "The wheels of progress turn slow."
Another years-long project Brown cited involves litigation against the state regarding the education funding formula. He said he hopes it will "bring some relief or some changes to how we are taxed for our education, which is pretty severely for our town."
A lifelong resident of Whitingham, Brown served on town committees coming up with addresses for 911 service and exploring how to contract for law enforcement. He also was on the fire department.
Brown feels it is important for any board to be apolitical.
"We don't bring any political pressure to the board," he said, adding that he looks to serve every taxpayer in town. If he hears concerns or complaints from residents, he brings the issues to the board.
As an Army veteran who served as a mechanic in the infantry from 1983 to 1989, Brown tells people the most important thing someone can do is exercise their right to vote because people fought for that.
Abigail R. Crosby
Crosby said she wants to become more involved locally and get a better understanding of the community.
"It's important for me to be involved," she said. "I thought it would be good to have a fresh face in the Select Board."
Crosby is a fiscal conservative who believes in having a constitutional republic and limited government. She went to University of Vermont and mostly worked in Boston.
She was a certified public accountant for 35 years in various industries in public accounting and risk management, and at financial institutions such as banks, Fidelity and mutual fund operations. She said she's known for creating and filling positions.
From Vermont, Crosby continues to provide accounting services remotely to clients. She also has worked as a horse riding instructor and participates in dog shows with Labrador retrievers she raises.
Her husband's family has owned Sky Farm on Collins Road in Jacksonville since the 1950s. Crosby and her husband recently took over the property after her mother-in-law died.
The couple spent a lot of time in town and got married here in 1999. They always planned on making the permanent move.
"Now I have something I can offer with my skills, I think," Crosby said.
Crosby said the status of sewer improvements and the highway department relocation are currently unclear to the public. She wants to clearly express the board's machinations to the community.
"I just hope I can be a voice for the people," she said.