WHITINGHAM — Greg Brown will stay on the Select Board after securing a three-year term.
Brown secured 126 votes compared to Abigail Crosby's 119 in Tuesday's election.
"I plan on doing my best for the next three years," Brown said. "As far as my opponent, I respect everybody's vote and I hope I can do what I can do to make everybody happy. I don't believe that's possible but that's where I am at."
Brown served on the board from 2004 until he lost an election in 2019 and is currently an appointed board member filling a vacant seat left by Phil Edelstein in August.
Voters supported a $674,939 fiscal year 2023 budget by a margin of 222-36 and appropriations of $115,165 for the fire department, $40,000 for the Fire Department Equipment Fund, $22,950 for the Parks Committee, $11,003 for social service agencies, $15,000 for Deerfield Valley Rescue, $4,071.00 to Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies, $6,000.00 for Twin Valley Youth Sports, $10,000.00 for Wings Community Programs after school programing, $85,134 for the Whitingham Free Public Library, $20,550 for town cemeteries, $1,416,961 for the maintenance and repair of town highways, $100,000.00 to the Highway Equipment Fund, $25,000 for the Hazard Mitigation Fund, $50,000 for the Town Highway Garage Renovation and/or Replacement Fund, $31,500 for the Litigation Fund $10,000 for the Municipal Facilities Fund, $6,000 to support economic development in Whitingham, and $2,000 for support of Old Home Week activities for 2026.