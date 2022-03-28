BRATTLEBORO — Three Windham County projects will share more than $460,000 for brownfields cleanups, according to information from the governor’s office.
“Brownfields represent all the places in Vermont that have been neglected and have untapped opportunity that just needed to be unlocked,” said Matt Chapman, director of the waste management and prevention division of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, in a statement. “These funds are helping to show that a healthy environment and healthy economy must go hand in hand. Communities can now see the properties as assets, and these funds are helping to realize this change.”
In Rockingham, the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust will get $202,872 to clean up the site of the former Bellows Falls Garage and build 27 units of affordable housing.
“These funds are critical in helping organizations like ours mitigate the environmental impact of prior activities so that these properties can be redeveloped for modern use,” said Elizabeth Bridgewater, trust executive director. “Vermont is experiencing a full-blown housing crisis right now, and we are so pleased to be able to add 27 new apartments to the housing inventory in Southeastern Vermont while also removing a longstanding blighted property in the village of Bellows Falls. These funds helped to make that happen and were vital in moving this complicated project forward.”
Bridgewater noted that the garage has been fully demolished, and construction crews began pouring a new concrete foundation last week. She said the project should be completed by spring 2023.
Coop Hill received nearly $118,000 to clean up a site on North Putney Road in Brattleboro. The property is owned by Peter Cooper, who will rent it to Hidden Springs Maple, in Putney.
Peter Cooper-Ellis, general manager of Hidden Springs and Cooper’s son, said the warehouse at 19 Bennett Drive will give them a place to store packaging materials, at least for now. He said the long-term plan is to give them more room in Putney while exploring the expansion of production into the Brattleboro location.
Also in Brattleboro, developers of 47 Flat St. will receive nearly $143,000 to clean up the site, a project that will result in 19 new affordable housing units.
In total, 14 projects around the state are splitting $2.83 million for brownfields cleanups.
Nearly half that amount, $1.22 million, is targeted to the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center in Springfield. This project includes the remediation and reuse of two existing buildings — the foundry and former J&L Plant — which will be connected to house expanded offerings, including child care, group exercise, multipurpose space, lifestyle medicine offices, indoor rock climbing and walking track, and a basketball court.
The state has set aside $25 million to clean up brownfields this year. The funding was previously announced by Gov. Scott as part of Act 74. The act appropriated $11 million to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, $10 million of which makes up the Brownfields Revitalization Fund, plus $1 million to the state’s Regional Planning Commissions for site assessments, which will establish the pipeline for additional cleanup projects. The act also appropriated $14 million to the Agency of Natural Resource to help with the remediation of Brownfield Economic Revitalization Alliance program enrolled sites.
In the five months since the Brownfields Revitalization Fund received funding, $4.53 million has been awarded to 14 projects in Chittenden, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.
A full list of recipients can be found at accd.vermont.gov/brownfield-revitalization-fund-state-program-awards.