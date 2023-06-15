SUNDERLAND — Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union Superintendent Randi Lowe has sent a letter to Flood Brook School parents, addressing a recent incident involving a weapon and the school’s response.
Last Friday, a student — whom another parent said had threatened to bring a gun to school a month ago — brought a BB gun to school.
In her letter to parents, Lowe said the incident was “upsetting and concerning for many of you, as it was for me.” She said she spent the weekend and much of this past week learning what happened.
“In a situation such as this, it can be difficult to reassure you when there are details that I am not able to publicly provide,” she said. Her review will continue until she has a complete picture of what happened, at which point the information will be used to inform policy and protocol moving forward.
One aspect Lowe wanted to clarify was that “see something, say something” worked as intended.
“At this point, I want to be clear that, while there was a BB gun brought to school in a backpack, there was no ammunition present, nor evidence of intent to do harm,” she told parents. “Another student heard that a BB gun was in the student’s backpack and reported it to an adult, which is exactly what we tell students to do.”
She said Tim Oliver, the district’s restorative justice coordinator and hazing, harassment and bullying specialist, and Dr. Mary Hissong, a school psychologist, were at Flood Brook this week to provide support and guidance.
She also addressed rumors stemming from an incident Wednesday in which some students found a food prep knife at the school, and one was using it inappropriately. It was not brought to school from home, no threats were made, and the administration handled the situation and informed the student’s family.
Lowe told parents her investigation is centered on the BB gun incident and the student involved; whether protocols and procedures need to be adjusted “to be as strong and comprehensive as possible;” and whether what she learns will lead to system-wide adjustments.
Tuesday, the incident was not on the Taconic & Green Regional School District Board’s written agenda. But Lowe began her report to the board with a discussion of the incident and her response to it. “I wanted to let the board know that I am really, really looking carefully into the situation,” she began.
“I’ve spent much of the last two days at the school really learning what happened and I will continue to do so,” Lowe said. She said the school is safe, and that she’s studying the specifics to see if policies need to change.
“I’m also looking at practices and protocols related to how did we respond. We’ve got systems in place — was there a breakdown? Is there anything we need to look at and adjust organizationally at the building?” Lowe said. “We will be looking at are there changes we need to make to systemic practices across the system.”
“So I just want you to know that this is a priority for me,” she said. “Even as we’re winding down school I will continue to be working on it.”
Flood Brook School reported the incident to state police at about 11:45 a.m. last Friday.
Shortly after that incident, a Flood Brook parent, who asked not to be identified, told Vermont News & Media that the student who brought the gun to school had threatened to shoot her child in May.
“He may not have threatened anyone [Friday] but the school was made aware of these threats just over 30 days ago,” the parent said in an email to the Reformer. “Our system is broken. Innocent children and teachers are being murdered in one of the few places we should never have to worry about them. Something has to change.”
In an email to the parent on May 4, Assistant Principal Johanna Liskowksy-Doak said school officials “assessed the situation and do not feel that anyone is in an unsafe situation.” The two students had been having verbal conflicts, according to the email.
In an email to the parent on May 6, Lowe said she would ensure there would be “a safe start to school” on May 8.
On Friday night, the parent wrote to the three school officials “in shock.”
“Today’s incident at FBS was with the very child who stated he would bring a gun to school,” she wrote. “Thankfully it was a BB gun. I cannot even find the words to express how upset my child was, the fear she had not knowing it was only a BB gun.
“This could have been prevented and thank God it was only this. I don’t understand how they could have forgotten to check the bag of a child who had threatened to bring a gun to school just over a month ago,” the parent wrote.
In an interview, the parent said her daughter told her she is “sad, mad and feels unheard.”
Lowe also told the Taconic & Green board that the BRSU reviews its safety policies every summer, and will do so again this year. “Last year you know, we put a ton in place. This summer we’ll be retraining people on protocols. I’ll be looking at what we have in place and updating as we need to,” she said.
“It is concerning and I just want you to know that I’m really taking it seriously and attending carefully to it,” Lowe said.