HINSDALE N.H. — What started as a brush fire call on Plain Road quickly escalated as the fire spread to an outbuilding located on the property that caused a few propane tanks to explode.
Hinsdale Fire Department Capt. Taran Benedict was the first person to arrive on scene, and said he saw a brush fire in the woods. With it being a busy day for fires, the fire department decided it could handle the fire.
The gusting winds blew the fire towards an outbuilding.
“Once this outbuilding caught on fire, we upgraded to a first-alarm brush fire,” said Benedict. “We had some minor explosions of propane tanks that were hidden in there.”
Once the engine got there, they ended up pulling an inch and three quarters line to get some foam going on the outbuilding, and with five forestry lines they were able to contain the brush fire.
About an acre of land was scorched from the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“All firefighters kept out of the way and performed absolutely top notch. We had some excellent pump operators and excellent guys on the nozzle just keeping the fire contained to where it was and keeping enough distance that there were no injuries,” added Benedict.
Chesterfield and Northfield, Mass., fire departments helped with the fire. They did call in Brattleboro Fire Department but it was busy on another fire scene at 45 Linden Street.