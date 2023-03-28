TOWNSHEND — West River Education District’s $13.5 million budget for fiscal year 2024 passed in a 220-87 vote, paving the way for investments into school programming.
In a vote by ballot last week, voters also elected Kate Gehring of Newfane to a three-year at-large seat on the School Board. She garnered 103 votes to 98 for Barbara Guerrero of Townshend, retired Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School librarian, and 61 for Ken McFadden of Newfane, a long-time board member. The election was held in Brookline, Jamaica, Newfane, Townshend and Windham.
An article to transfer $100,000 of the Operational Reserve Fund to the Capital Reserve Fund passed 234-60. And annual stipends were approved in the amount of $250 for the moderator, $2,000 for the clerk, $2,000 for the treasurer, $1,000 for School Board members and $1,200 for the School Board chairperson.
Laurie Garland, director of finance at Windham Central Supervisory Union, previously told the Reformer the spending plan reflects a 4.87 percent increase over the current fiscal year. Driving the increase are “investments in student needs and opportunities, inflationary factors, as well as the normal salary/benefit increases,” Garland said. Health care costs are up about 12 percent.
Investment highlights include programming at the Vermont EMS Academy, project-based learning, and Journey Away at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School. About 67 percent of the budget is geared toward direct instruction and student-support services, according to a budget presentation.
“We really need great schools here, where every kid can thrive,” Gehring previously said, regardless of town, grade level, family background, special needs, or college or workforce bound. “I think supporting our schools is an all-hands efforts. I see myself as part of that. It’s time to step up. I’m excited to do it.”
Since smaller districts merged to become WRED as part of the 2015 education law Act 46, Gehring noted, there have been challenges. She said the student population is shrinking and the district is considering reconfiguring its schools.
Gehring described wanting to support students, families, staff, teachers and community members in decision making.
“Schools shouldn’t be islands but they anchor our communities,” she said. “I believe that very deeply.”
Gehring is a lawyer not currently practicing and serves on the Newfane Planning Commission. She helped co-found the West River Valley Mutual Aid group and was a member of nonprofit boards including one governing Moore Free Library in Newfane. She pledged to listen, and “work constructively with other members of the WRED Board and with community members to do what’s best for our kids, families, and communities.”