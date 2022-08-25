BRATTLEBORO — Administrators at Brattleboro Union High School are gearing up for a year of rebuilding after the challenges presented by COVID-19 and other issues.

Assistant Principal Cassie Damkoehler, Assistant Principal Traci Lane and Dean of Students Hannah Parker "have been working tirelessly throughout the summer months to prepare for the upcoming school year," Superintendent Mark Speno recently wrote to families.

"They have reflected on challenges from prior experiences and listened to staff and community members’ thoughts and ideas," Speno continued. "This dynamic team has an immense focus on an approach to a positive school climate and culture, while developing systems of support for students and staff."

The community learned Steve Perrin went on an unexplained leave of absence in April and Assistant Principal Chris Day delayed his military leave to help. Perrin is still being paid and has declined comment.

Damkoehler will "assume the interim principal role for the time being," Speno wrote. He described her as "a natural leader and strong communicator."

Damkoehler told the Reformer she's confident in the team of three administrators.

"It does present a challenge being down an administrator definitely," she said. "But I think any time you're down an employee, it's hard. We really spent this summer looking at our priorities and what we need to accomplish as an admin team. It would be ideal to have that fourth but that's unknown at this point."

In the spring, Damkoehler went from being dean of students to assistant principal. She said the transition happened when Perrin went on leave but not due to his absence.

"That was the trajectory I was on," she said. "It may have happened sooner because of that."

Prior to BUHS, Damkoehler worked at Greenfield High School in Massachusetts. She was a special education teacher for years, then worked as a special education coordinator.

Damkoehler said she was participating in a program to obtain an administrative license in Massachusetts when she applied for the dean of students position at BUHS "on a whim."

"That's how I got to Brattleboro," she said. "I love it. It's a great community."

Going into the new school year, Damkoehler said she's "feeling really positive."

"Last year was challenging, not just at BUHS but schools were seeing things across the country," she said. "But in your own school, it feels more personal."

Damkoehler said administrators, service providers and faculty members are spending a lot of time developing new systems to support students and slightly restructuring things to help both students and staff.

One of her hopes is to see less conflicts between students this school year.

"There's not an easy fix to some of the challenging behaviors that we saw," she said. "You wish that you could just make one little change and it fixes everything. We're going to really put energy into using our restorative practices that we have at BUHS as well as bringing back trauma informed practices to our staff, which was something that was started prior to COVID then COVID hit and it really stopped our ability to do that."

Staff had been more reactionary than proactive last year, Damkoehler said. She noted how giving students caught cutting class detention did not work, so restorative practices will be employed to try to provide more support. She called incidents such as skipping class and using cell phones during class "a symptom of a bigger issue."

Damkoehler said the new dean of students, Hannah Parker, studied in a cohort under Dave Melnick, a leading instructor on trauma-informed practices in the state.

Staff also expressed a desire to have Melnick return to BUHS to provide more training.

"Everyone's really excited about that," Damkoehler said. "He's put together a year-long plan for us and how we really incorporate this back into BUHS."

Staff will work just as hard to support students who are struggling as those who are excelling, Damkoehler said. That will mean finding new ways to inspire them.

Damkoehler noted that COVID-19 "is not going anywhere." She said the health and safety of students and staff will always be one of the top priorities.

"We need to continue to be careful with ourselves and one another in terms of staying healthy," she said.

At the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday, Speno said a third of the administration team in the district is new this year.

"Lots of transition," he said before describing how the group recently participated in training together. "I'm excited for this school year. We have just a few days under our belt but it feels like we have really good, positive energy."

Speno said a special focus will be put on a continuous improvement plan and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. His goal is to create a program for teachers to observe teachers in classrooms throughout the school system, not just individual schools.

Speno has been very supportive of the BUHS administrators, Damkoehler told the Reformer.

"It's exciting and really positive to be working on such a strong team," she said.