Updated: June 18, 2021 @ 10:19 pm
Reporter
Maxine Hlavaty, Brattleboro Union High School’s Valedictorian, puts on a Sia wig while giving her class speech during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Brattleboro Union High School’s graduating seniors toss their caps into the air during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
A hundred and sixty-seven students received their diplomas during Brattleboro Union High School’s graduation ceremony that was held on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Sarah Butterfield, a graduating senior from Brattleboro Union High School, takes a photo before the start of the school's graduation ceremony that was held on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Graduating seniors pose for photos before the start of Brattleboro Union High School’s graduation ceremony that was held on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Sarah Butterfield, a graduating senior from Brattleboro Union High School, gives the welcome address during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Alex Shriver, Brattleboro Union High School’s Salutatorian, delivers his class speech during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Maxine Hlavaty, Brattleboro Union High School’s Valedictorian, gives the Sia wig to Principal Steven Perrin during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steven Perrin puts on the Sia wig when addressing the Class of 2021 during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steven Perrin reads the names for the new Jen Murphy Scholarship award during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Brattleboro Union High School Principal Steven Perrin gives out the new Unified Sports Scholarship during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Sklar Plumb, a graduating senior from Brattleboro Union High School, gives the thumbs up before accepting his diploma during the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 18, 2021.