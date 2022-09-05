BRATTLEBORO — Sustainable architecture and construction has been with humanity at least since Frank Lloyd Wright introduced organic architecture during the Victorian Era. However, long before that, nature-based communities built homes from the earth.
While many are impressed with the latest green building or sustainable communities, greenwashing occurs. And often it goes unnoticed by the general public until it’s too late. Sick Building Syndrome is a result of a badly constructed building. A person who becomes ill living in a “green” building is gas lit by professionals who could have known better.
Some architects impress us with their designs that cause some tenants to suffer from sensitivities or vertigo. A building that receives a LEED certification or is Net Zero could still contain carpets, paints and varnishes that off gas harmful chemicals. Thankfully, watchdog organizations like BuildingGreen help designers and builders find the right materials for environmental and human health.
The origins of BuildingGreenIn 1985, Environmental Biologist Alex Wilson holed himself up in a barn in Vermont where he produced a newsletter that combined environmentalism with green building practices. Soon after, Nadav Malin teamed up with Wilson and they gave birth to the Environmental Building News publication (1992). From its inception, the publishers-editors refused any advertisers or sponsors that would have compromised the integrity of the publication and later the B-Corp, BuildingGreen.
Exposing greenwashingWe’ve seen greenwashing across the board from building materials to household cleaning products. Malin, president of BuildingGreen, as well as a facilitator and editor, said that greenwashing of building products has decreased.
“Greenwashing in the world of building materials isn’t as big a problem as it used to be 10 years ago because the Federal Trade Commission cracked down on spurious claims and reporting on materials. But there are still many aspects to what makes a material more sustainable, and it can be hard for designers and builders to keep up with all that information. That’s where BuildingGreen can help,” said Malin.
Green B-CorpCurrently BuildingGreen employs 15 team members and provides an array of services that range from facilitating events, producing publications, screening products and materials, publishing reports and offering exam preparation.
The mission of BuildingGreen is to help architects, designers and sustainability professionals make their projects greener and healthier. But how can this be achieved on a design or construction budget? According to Jerelyn Wilson, CEO and Outreach Ambassador, it’s tricky.
“If at the beginning stages the architect, along with the client, are taking into account the cost of the building operation and maintenance, then the direct cost of the materials are put in proper perspective,” Wilson said. “A material may cost more up front, but it saves money in the long term.”
Housed in an iconic buildingIt seems appropriate that BuildingGreen occupies one of the buildings that comprised the Estey Organ Factory founded by Jacob Estey (humanitarian and music instrument entrepreneur). It’s about doing the right thing. And Brattleboro isn’t short of people with open hearts.
“There are a lot of people in Brattleboro who care deeply about the environment and the community, so in that sense it’s a great place for a company like ours. There are many examples, such as the great work of Vermont Natural Homes, or the energy-efficient homes of Mindel and Morse Builders,” said Malin.
Wilson agrees. “Brattleboro is a progressive place and the fact that NESEA was based here kind of put Brattleboro on the map with renewable energy. BuildingGreen built on that reputation and Brattleboro came to be recognized nationally for sustainable building. The Famolare Shoe warehouse on Old Ferry Road at one time had, I believe, the largest Trombe wall in the country — a Trombe wall is a passive solar system in which a south-facing wall captures solar heat and that heat migrates through the wall to heat the space.”
The Waldorf School connectionThe Wilsons and Malin bring their unique backgrounds together to fulfill a mission during an era of climates changing and humans rethinking their connection to the natural environment. Jerelyn Wilson started out as a Waldorf teacher and today she performs the role of the CEO and Outreach Ambassador for BuildingGreen. We might not first see the connection.
“Waldorf education is all about the whole child and much of the curriculum is about understanding the natural world and our place in it. There’s a similar 360 view of design and construction when looking through the sustainability lens. It’s not just about a ‘star-chitects’ design or the bottom line in construction practices. It’s about the impact the design and construction of a building is having on the environment. My involvement in both Waldorf education and in sustainable design and construction is motivated by a love of and concern for this planet.”