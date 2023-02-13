Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., looks at some of the artwork created by the ArtLords on display at the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont during a visit with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Sohaila Nabizada, the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s Leadership and University Partnership Coordinator, talks with Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., as they look at artwork created by the ArtLords during a visit to the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Nada Amiri, an Afghan refugee, listens to Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., at the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont during a visit with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Neriah, 1, a refugee from Eritrea, looks around the room as other refugees talk to Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., at the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont during a visit with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Yohannas, a refugee from Eritrea now living in Wilmington, Vt., talks to Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., at the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont during a visit with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., takes a photo with Sohaila Nabizada, the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s Leadership and University Partnership Coordinator, and Nada Amiri, an Afghan refugee, at the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont during a visit with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., takes a photo with some of the refugees at the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont during a visit with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Neriah, 1, a refugee from Eritrea, looks around the room while her father, Yohannas, a refugee from Eritrea now living in Wilmington, Vt., talks to Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., at the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont during a visit with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Photo credit: Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — In her second official visit back to her hometown since being sworn in as Vermont's sole representative to Congress, Rep. Becca Balint stopped into the Multicultural Community Center of Southern Vermont on Birge Street to speak with refugees and asylum seekers from Afghanistan, Guatemala and Eritrea.
"It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Balint, after hearing from Afghan parents whose children remain in Afghanistan. "To be promised they would be reunited and still a year later ... It's absolutely devastating and unacceptable."
Balint spent more than an hour hearing from folks who came to Southern Vermont with the assistance of the Ethiopian Community Development Council and local organizations and faith groups in Bennington and Windham counties.
"We have a broken system of immigration, migration and asylum," said Balint, who is a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
Unfortunately, she said, it doesn't appear some members of Congress are actually interested in fixing the system.
"We have sham hearings about issues related to the border but we're not doing the hard work of really passing comprehensive immigration, migration and asylum policy," said Balint. "And you see it directly on the ground here in Brattleboro."
She said despite the "sham hearings," she hopes to work with Vermont's senators, Peter Welch and Bernie Sanders, and the U.S. State Department to help reunite families relocated by the ECDC.
She also hopes to work across the aisle with her Republican counterparts to find a solution.
"I know there are people within the Republican Party that also want immigration reform," said Balint. "But their voices aren't being heard within their own conference. I'm just going to keep doing what I can to try to bring together more reasonable minds around this."
Balint said her eight years in the Vermont Senate helped prepare her for speaking with people with viewpoints that differ from her own.
"I approach every conversation as if this person has something to offer me, even if it's just in the elevator or grabbing a cup of coffee," she said, acknowledging "it's incredibly challenging" when many of the members of the GOP are "afraid of their own base."
The extreme wing of the GOP has hijacked the party and is preventing more moderate members from getting anything done, she said.
"It does get demoralizing when I sit in a committee and what is happening on the other side of the aisle is a lot of misinformation and disinformation. It is discouraging when I sit in the State of the Union address and hear [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene [R-Georgia] call the President a liar [and] other people speaking profanities out loud, and the Speaker is standing there not gaveling back to order, not holding those people to the rules that he passed. Yes, it is absolutely discouraging."
But, said Balint, Vermonters sent her to the House of Representatives to be their voice in Washington, D.C.
"They sent me there because they're worried about their democracy," she said. "I'm going to continue to build those relationships like I did within the [Vermont] Legislature, seeing people as people first and politicians second, to see if we can't get work done in these two years, at least build the groundwork ..."
While she has a lot to learn about how things are run in Washington, D.C., Balint said she is working with a group of "tremendously talented legislators" of first-term representatives.
"One of the things that we've talked about a lot amongst ourselves is that we do not believe in a scarcity mindset. We're not competing with each other for policy wins or for time on the news ... that we see each other as part of a team that is trying to protect this democracy, trying to get work done on behalf of our constituents. I feel very proud to be serving with these folks."
Balint said following the State of the Union she spent a few minutes speaking with the President about the freshman class of legislators she is part of, which she called "a posse," and the Green Mountain State.
"He talked very lovingly about Vermont and what it meant to him as a place where he sought solace after his wife and child were killed in the car crash," she said. "He has a very deep place in his heart for Vermont, and I hope to get him up here soon."