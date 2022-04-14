BRATTLEBORO — A whistleblower whose complaint with the federal government resulted in a 2018 ruling requiring additional training within the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union is questioning if schools are making any progress in dealing with bullying.
"Something needs to change," said Heidi Henkel, a tutor who was fired by the WSESU in 2013 after reporting bullying. "I don't know what the problem is but this is not OK."
For Henkel, the issue has not been resolved. A former student and a current student at Brattleboro Area Middle School shared their experiences of racial bullying in a letter to the editor and an interview with the Reformer earlier this year. In addition, a newly released report from the School Resource Officer Task Force shows Brattleboro Union High School students feel unheard when they report incidents to the administration. And Henkel had seen a big discussion about widespread bullying at Putney Central School on a Facebook page for the Putney community.
"That's why I'm so frustrated," she said. "Four years after that ruling, how can this still be happening?"
Employed by a tutoring company, Henkel worked in schools within WSESU. She tutored about 10 students at the high school, middle school and Putney Central School.
Henkel described "rampant bullying" in all three schools.
"I was hearing a lot of complaints about bullying from different people," said Henkel, who feels people often told her about their problems with bullying after they had already tried to go to school staff and the school had not adequately responded.
Henkel heard complaints about bullying related to disabilities and race. She said multiple families took their children out of schools because of the incidents.
Other children witnessed bullying without teachers intervening or having teachers turn them away and saying they already knew about the issue, Henkel said.
"They didn't let kids tell them about bullying they were witnessing," she said. "My theory is that it might have to do with liability, that if there's an incident of suicide or a gun in school or something like that, the adults want to say they don't know about the bullying or there weren't any signs."
Henkel said she wasn't asking questions but students talked with her because she would listen. She sees it as the responsibility of any adult to listen to a child who picks them to talk about something.
In Henkel's view, so much of a child's experience isn't their choice. For instance, school and classes are assigned, and children don't have as much access to transportation or relationships outside their direct circle.
Henkel recounted how multiple children were experiencing extreme emotional distress. She heard from parents who interpreted this as a sign of being suicidal.
"A number of kids said things directly to me that sounded very concerning," she said. "One thing that's concerning to me if I hear it from a kid is a thing that sounds like an unsolvable problem. There's a myth that suicide is closely related to depression and it's really not."
Henkel said suicide is often tied to a child feeling they have an unsolvable problem on their hands. She noted witnessing bullying can also be traumatizing.
After being told she would be fired if she continued reporting incidents to a school, Henkel said, she kept hearing from those who witnessed bullying or had direct experiences of being bullied. When she made another report to her supervisor as was advised, she said the supervisor reported it to the school and she was fired.
The Vermont Agency of Education told Henkel she is required by law to report incidents. She then filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education.
Later, Henkel became aware of the Pink Slip Club, which she described as a large number of adults "wrongfully fired" from the supervisory union acting as a support group. She said when she offered to help file complaints, she was discouraged from being part of the club because it was not intended for legal action but emotional support.
Having heard the details from some of the other firings, she said she found a "pattern" of employees in the supervisory union who were fired over similar issues to hers.
"I was like, 'You got to protect the next employee, you got to protect the next kid,'" she said.
After being fired, Henkel finished her degree at Keene State College in New Hampshire. She took care of a friend who was diagnosed with cancer then went into caregiving. Now, she's tutoring math privately and working as a personal trainer.
The ruling came in 2018, five years after she filed the complaint. She said she could cope with risking her job if she would be helping children she worried about.
"Bullying changes kids' brains," she said. "That chronic stress changes kids' brains physically so that they're more susceptible to PTSD, psychotic mental illnesses, depression, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, anything that involves psychosis."
Henkel is advocating for more awareness and education about laws protecting people from bullying. She said the ruling in 2018 required WSESU to train every adult about what to do to stop harassment and ensure there would be no retaliation for intervening.
The resolution agreement says WSESU will submit to the federal Office of Civil Rights a protocol for all employees including tutors and other third parties to file complaints of discrimination based on disability.
Interim Superintendent Mark Speno, Supervisory Union Board Chairwoman Michelle Luetjen Green and Board Vice Chairwoman Kelly Young did not respond to a request from the Reformer to comment on progress made since the ruling.
At the Windham Southeast School District Board meeting Tuesday where board members expressed desire to redouble efforts to improve the climate at the high school after discussing the SRO report, Speno said he thinks the school community needs to continue to make improvements “and we are absolutely committed to doing that.”
Nancy Weiss, director of the Windham Regional Career Center, told students when they report bullying, harassment or hazing, it is true that staff can’t share details about the response “because it’s a legal issue and by law, we are not allowed to tell you the consequences of another student.”
“I know that is really hard to hear and frustrating,” she said. “It’s frustrating to the teachers as well.”
Weiss said she doesn’t want to brush the issues “under the carpet ... We can always do a better job when it comes to community building and community understanding.”
BUHS Principal Steve Perrin described being “really troubled” by a part of the SRO report that quotes a student saying, “I emailed [Administration] about my sexual assault within our school. I never got a reply, and it was never addressed. We’re told to come to the admin when dealing with such important issues, yet when we do, our concerns get ignored.”
“I don’t think any of our administrators would do that,” Perrin said, voicing a desire to get more information about the incident. “We do take harassment seriously.”