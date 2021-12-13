GRAFTON -- A trio of burglars broke into the Windham Foundation's garage and maintenance building over the weekend, making off with tools and equipment.
Vermont State Police is seeking the public's help in identifying the three burglars and their vehicle, and has released four videos taken from the building's security system.
In the videos, taken from both outside and inside the building early Sunday morning, the burglars arrive, quickly go to a door, break in two windows in the door, immediately setting off a loud alarm. They reach in and unlock the door.
The three hooded men rush into the garage and quickly grab some items and leave, the door closing behind them and with the alarm still sounding, all within less than a minute.
Vermont State Police Trooper Marie Beland said the burglars made off with a Stihl backpack blower, a Simpson pressure washer, a DeWalt cordless impact wrench and a KSEIBI set of 52 heavy duty screwdrivers.
Police said the burglary happened at 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
The burglars left in their four-door vehicle, which had a loud exhaust system and a prominent rear spoiler.
Anyone with information about the burglary and grand larceny should contact Vermont State Police at the Westminster barracks, 802 722-4600, and ask for Trooper Marie Beland.
To view the videos: http://vtstatepolice.blogspot.com/2021/12/westminster-barracks-request-for.html?m=1