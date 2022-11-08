BRATTLEBORO — Mollie Burke, the Progressive/Democratic incumbent for Brattleboro's Windham-8 House District, defeated her Republican opponent, Rikki Risatti, by a vote of 1,444 to 163.
Burke, who's been in the State House for 14 years, said she is honored to serve Brattleboro again.
"I went to just about every street campaigning and I met wonderful people," she said.
Burke, a member of the House Transportation Committee for all 14 years, said she wants to focus on electrifying the state's transportation system.
She'd like to see a clean car resolution in Vermont, similar to one passed in California that calls for all cars sold in the Green Mountain State to be electric by 2035.