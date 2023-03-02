BURLINGTON — A Vermont man who has been in state custody since the death of a Bellows Falls woman in early January in Burlington has been indicted by a federal court.
Manuel “Manny” Francis, 46, of Burlington, faces one charge of entering a business with the intent to steal materials and compounds containing controlled substances, according to documents filed in Vermont District Court.
The indictment states that on Jan. 5, five days before the body of Amber Monty, 42, was found by police in an apartment on Riverside Avenue, Francis burglarized Lakeside Pharmacy on Pearl Street.
On Jan. 10, police declared her death suspicious. Francis, who called in the report, was later arrested for giving a false name and other false information to Burlington Police.
Burlington Police said that Francis has had more than 100 past interactions with them.
A neighbor told television station NBC-5 that she heard Monty arguing with a man early on the morning of Jan. 10, and then afterward, there was silence.
Monty had an extensive criminal record in the Bellows Falls-Brattleboro area, and was charged as an accomplice to a former boyfriend who robbed the former People’s Bank on Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls. She pleaded guilty to robbing the Canal Street Gulf Station in Brattleboro in 2012, and received a three- to 10-year sentence in 2013, and the Bellows Falls charges were dropped.
Police said she moved away from Bellows Falls seven to eight years ago. On her social media page, Monty used the last name Francis, and said she was studying at the University of Vermont.