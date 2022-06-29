BRATTLEBORO — Initial planning for bringing Burton Car Wash back to Canal Street is underway.
Connie Burton, co-owner of Burton Car Wash, said her family's former Canal Street car wash was being leased but the lease has been terminated.
"I want to put a new carwash up there," she said. "The building, it is just beyond repair. So it really needs to be taken down."
On Wednesday, Burton shared plans with the Development Review Board. DRB Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa said the board doesn't approve anything in a sketch plan review but offers comments.
Burton proposed moving The Flamingo Diner, which her family also owns, up closer to the street, which she said will give more space for parking, then buying a neighboring lot to house a conveyor carwash, two self-serve wash bays and vacuums. Her hope is to find someone else to run the diner.
"We've done a lot of researching on equipment and various things to be involved in building a project like this, but we don't have lots of specific details for you," she told the board.
The board discussed wanting to ensure traffic issues wouldn't arise on Birge and Canal streets, and went into deliberative session after the presentation. On Friday, Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said the board feels excessive paving is being proposed, onsite circulation is "confused," and there would be several non-conformities with zoning regulations.
Burton anticipates the car wash would be open 12 hours each day of the week. Her family also has a car wash on Putney Road, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.