KEENE, N.H. — Folks interested in learning more about a possible regular bus route between Brattleboro and Keene are invited to attend a public meeting on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. in the Stone Arch Senior Community Room at 835 Court St.
"We're towards the end of a feasibility study that is looking at potential transit options in the Monadnock Region," said J.B. Mack, principal planner for Southwest Region Planning Commission, one of nine regional planning commissions in the Granite State. "We've heard a lot of interest in the past about this idea of connecting Keene with Brattleboro. There's a pretty strong commuting pattern between the two communities."
According to census data, 20 percent of the more than 8,000 people who work in Brattleboro live in New Hampshire, with many of them traveling from Keene, 400 people, and its surrounding towns, such as Chesterfield, with 213 commuters.
Going the other way, 828 Vermonters, 157 of them Brattleboro residents, travel to Keene each day to work, just a handful of the more than 12,000 people who travel there from the tri-state region for work.
More than 500 people commute from Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, but those two towns are connected by the Moover's Blue Line.
SWRPC is working with Via, a transit consulting firm, on the feasibility study, said Mack.
"They're able to put together some some projections of ridership, how much it's going to cost, what kind of capital equipment you might need, and waiting times," he said.
Via will also talk about a "microtransit" scenario that would serve the entire SWRPC region including all of the river towns in New Hampshire, from Hinsdale up to Walpole, said Mack.
"A purpose of the meetings is to get a sense of public support and interest in these types of services," he said.
SWRPC would also like to gauge how many people might ride the bus to travel to Brattleboro or Keene to shop and dine or to catch a train at the Amtrak station in Brattleboro.
If commuters, shoppers and diners desire a link, said Mack, it's important for them to advocate for local, state and federal funding because no rural system can run on just fare revenue.
There's federal funding available in existing Federal Transit Administration programs in which Congress has allocated more money through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
"But there are also some newer programs in the act," said Mack. "There's a lot of opportunity within that bill."
The federal government pays 80 percent of capital investments, such as buses, with a 20 percent match expected from the state. When it comes to operations, the fed will pick up 50 percent of the cost.
"So you need to have a sense from the general public and also local elected officials, whether this is something they think is really important for the community," said Mack.
There might also be interest in linking Keene and Brattleboro to points farther east, like Peterborough, said Mack.
Via and SWRPC will be in Peterborough the day before the Keene meeting, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. in the Peterborough Town Library.
There will also be an online meeting on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending any of the meetings should register at tinyurl.com/NHtransit or by emailing cathal@ridewithvia.com.
To learn more, visit swrpc.org/featured-projects/transit-and-shared-ride-improvement-feasibility-study/.