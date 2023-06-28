Kurn-Cota

Cota & Cota president Casey Cota, left, and vice president Kelley Cota Tully with tablets donated to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children in 2021.

WESTMINSTER — Casey Cota, the president of Cota & Cota Oil of Bellows Falls, told members of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board this week that students need to be better prepared in the basics of mathematics and science.

Cota was one of the first speakers of a new program of "Listening Sessions" that School Director Mike Stack has started to get the school board closer in tune with the community, with a view toward the school's curriculum.

Cota said his business had to train their new employees in many of the basics before beginning their real training in plumbing and heating requirements.

"They don't know how to do a lot of things," he said. 

Once people complete training, Cota said, they can earn anywhere from $45,000 to $100,000, he said.

Fractions were a big issue, as well as the basic scientific properties of gas, for instance.

Cota said making a conversion in fractions stumped many students. The new employees "hate fractions."

"We're educating a lot of them how to do it," he said. 

He said he would like students coming out of the high school to know they are "accountable" for their actions, and that they know the importance of perseverance.

"I grew up knowing life is hard and you keep moving forward," he said.

It is unacceptable for a heating technician or plumber to give up and walk away from an emergency situation, he said.

Critical thinking is also very important, he said, so that his employees have the ability to realize "when things don't add up."

"We coach them," he said. "Trades are a great opportunity."

Cota said there have been some great success stories from recent BFUHS graduates, and he said one employee, now 24, has shown exceptional critical thinking.

There are only so many You Tube videos people can watch to learn how to fix things, he said. 

"Nobody tinkers with a lawnmower" anymore, he said.

Stack, who started an organization called BF Trades before joining the high school board in March, said the future direction of the school curriculum, post COVID-19, was behind the special speakers.

"Let's face it, all of our kids were extremely hurt by COVID. Casey is correct in that our proficiency scores, especially in math, are low and we all need to figure out how to correct that as quickly as possible," Stack said Wednesday in a follow-up interview.

"We have created a partnership with the school around the future direction of the curriculum and the post COVID recovery plan," said Stack, who noted during Monday night's meeting that the supervisory union administration develops and implements the school curriculum, not the school board.

"Our job as the board is to ask big picture questions like "What is the plan"... and then facilitate and support the effort," he said.

Stack noted that BFUHS Valedictorian Mary Wallach of Saxtons River was the first speaker in the "listening" series. She spoke about the importance of having challenging "high-performance academic opportunities" for students, such as Advanced Placement courses and access to college courses.
 
"Casey (Cota), obviously a legacy and local business leader, comes from a family that has been hiring BFUHS graduates since the 40s. When I formed BF Trades, he was a natural to speak with to find out what qualities and skills local business need and are looking for. I went back to the well so to speak for our listening tour," he said.  
 
Stack said the BFUHS board agreed in a recent retreat that the best way that the board could "support and facilitate the work that is already underway," was to dedicate the second meeting of the month to bringing in a series of speakers. "I have already developed a bench of speakers that will be coming in, including more school staff, students/parents, and leaders in the tech programs," he said.
 
Stack said he and other board members would also like to hear from the public. 
 
"In an attempt to keep the meetings productive, we have established a format in which we do not try to do too much in one meeting," with only two main speakers, he said. "However, if members of the community would like to express their thoughts in a short slot, we should be able to accommodate them." 
 
People can reach Stack at his WNESU email, mike.stack@WNESU.com.
 
"I do think this effort is a paradigm shift away from boards working at cross purposes with the school administration.  We have a new principal and shame on us if we cannot all come together for the benefit of the students," he said.
 
Contact Susan Smallheer at ssmallheer@reformer.com.
 
 