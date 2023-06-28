WESTMINSTER — Casey Cota, the president of Cota & Cota Oil of Bellows Falls, told members of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board this week that students need to be better prepared in the basics of mathematics and science.
Cota was one of the first speakers of a new program of "Listening Sessions" that School Director Mike Stack has started to get the school board closer in tune with the community, with a view toward the school's curriculum.
Cota said his business had to train their new employees in many of the basics before beginning their real training in plumbing and heating requirements.
"They don't know how to do a lot of things," he said.
Once people complete training, Cota said, they can earn anywhere from $45,000 to $100,000, he said.
Fractions were a big issue, as well as the basic scientific properties of gas, for instance.
Cota said making a conversion in fractions stumped many students. The new employees "hate fractions."
"We're educating a lot of them how to do it," he said.
He said he would like students coming out of the high school to know they are "accountable" for their actions, and that they know the importance of perseverance.
"I grew up knowing life is hard and you keep moving forward," he said.
It is unacceptable for a heating technician or plumber to give up and walk away from an emergency situation, he said.
Critical thinking is also very important, he said, so that his employees have the ability to realize "when things don't add up."
"We coach them," he said. "Trades are a great opportunity."
Cota said there have been some great success stories from recent BFUHS graduates, and he said one employee, now 24, has shown exceptional critical thinking.
There are only so many You Tube videos people can watch to learn how to fix things, he said.
"Nobody tinkers with a lawnmower" anymore, he said.
Stack, who started an organization called BF Trades before joining the high school board in March, said the future direction of the school curriculum, post COVID-19, was behind the special speakers.
"We have created a partnership with the school around the future direction of the curriculum and the post COVID recovery plan," said Stack, who noted during Monday night's meeting that the supervisory union administration develops and implements the school curriculum, not the school board.
"Our job as the board is to ask big picture questions like "What is the plan"... and then facilitate and support the effort," he said.