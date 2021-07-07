Since vaccines became available and many people have taken advantage of getting immunized against COVID-19, area businesses are bracing for what could be a very busy summer.
“I believe the summer and fall season in southwestern Vermont and travel in general is going to be very hot,” said Matt Harrington, executive director of Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce. “With the vaccine in the majority of Americans’ arms, people not only feel safe and healthy to travel but many have postponed their vacations for a year now. Add on top of that events coming back including weddings, festivals and other gatherings.”
Merchants, restaurants and hotels “really need this increased business,” said Greg Lesch, interim director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m glad the bookings are starting to show that’s happening,” he said.
Lesch, who traveled to New Hampshire over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, said he noticed a lot of different states represented on license plates while on the road. At the hotel he stayed at, he spoke with staff who were selling out rooms for the summer.
“I think there is this big tsunami of people trying to get out, taking advantage of the restrictions being lifted, which is a little scary because Vermont is in such better shape than the rest of the country,” he said. “I hope people coming here respect our protocols and such.”
Like some of the businesses it serves, the Brattleboro chamber has a sign on the door asking unvaccinated visitors to wear a mask if entering.
A couple of downtown storeowners have told Lesch they are noticing a lot more traffic and purchases recently. He said at the chamber office, a lot of people are coming in saying they are around for a few days and looking for something to do.
“Our holiday weekend was super busy — certainly very much better than last year, and we have no reason to think that this will not be a busy summer as is the norm,” said Nancy Braus, co-owner of Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro. “We are getting a ton of people who we haven’t met before who seem incredibly grateful for the unique nature of our store.”
Vermont Hempicurean in Brattleboro had “a decent amount of traffic” Saturday, said store manager Jeremy Deschaine.
“I would say it was better than last year but average for the years prior,” Deschaine said. “As far as foot traffic on a regular basis, we are still way down, surprisingly. I would have thought things would be busier since the restrictions have been lifted.”
At his weekly news conference Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott spoke of taking part in Independence Day festivities in Colchester.
“It was good to see everyone out having fun again,” he said. “Like everyone, I look forward to a much more normal future.”
Tourism visits in Vermont are currently ahead of last year but still lag a little behind 2019, Scott said.
“I would assume things are improving but I don’t believe we’re at the point we were at two years ago,” he said. “This weekend’s weather didn’t help anything.”
The Inn at Manchester co-owner Brian Maggiotto described being part of an industry in a unique situation because bookings made more than a year ago are being honored now. Instead of canceling reservations, he held deposits and bumped the dates back a year.
“We had business layer in well in advance but there’s definitely been a pretty consistent flow of reservations coming in, short term and through the end of the year,” he said.
The Wilmington Inn co-owner Charlie Foster said he booked a lot of events and weddings for the summer but midweek business is slow, which he blames on a lack of international travelers.
“July 4 was tough because it was raining the whole time,” he said. “July 4 we did OK.”
This week, half of the rooms at the inn were booked. Foster said normally with international travelers, he would have more guests.
He reported being busy in May and June, which he attributes to people wanting to get out of their houses. He’s starting to see same-day bookings being made.
Foster and his wife took over the inn in 2017.
“We try to sell ourselves as a fly fishing lodge, being right on the river,” he said. “We’ve been getting a lot of visitors. It’s a big jump from 2020. We just need more international travelers and midweek visits. I’m positive we’ll get there.”
Harrington said southern Vermont is unique because of its proximity to major metropolitan areas but still being “a nostalgic destination getaway for many.”
“We predict that many urbanites will find the rest and adventure they’ve been looking for in the past year and a half in this corner of Vermont,” he said. “We have heard in general from many of our small businesses — inns, restaurants, retailers — they are already feeling a surge in sales and customers.”