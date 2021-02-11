BRATTLEBORO — Harris Hill Ski Jump, touted as an annual boon to the local economy, isn’t happening this year and the impact will be felt throughout the business community.
“My sense is that the restaurants will probably feel it more than anyone else does,” said Greg Lesch, interim executive director at the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “People bring food up to the hill or have food afterwards.”
The Brattleboro Food Co-op tends to see record sales for sandwiches and heavy foot traffic in the deli, said Jon Megas-Russell, marketing and community relations manager.
“It’s going to be a bummer because they usually come in for ice cream after the ski jump,” said Brenda Knock, owner of The B’s Nest. “Maybe Valentine’s Day will help with that.”
Nathan Rupard, co-owner of Hazel, described his restaurant being “absolutely packed” from lunch to closing time the weekend of the ski jump. He estimated sales being anywhere between 40 to 60 percent higher than other busy weekends.
Rupard said he’d rather take the economic hit than have an event that shouldn’t be held due to the pandemic. Currently, Hazel is only offering takeout orders.
Andrzej Mikijaniec, owner of Andrzej’s Polish Food, said he made a record number of sales last year as a food vendor at the hill but this year’s cancellation won’t affect him much now because he’s catering so much. He served more than 800 people over the two days last year.
Although retail stores might not get as much business from Harris Hill attendees, Lesch anticipates they at least get some additional foot traffic during the weekend. Nicole Chase, owner of Once Upon A Time, said she’d normally see a big increase in sales.
“The effect is we’re going to lose 30 percent of what we would normally gain with a lot of travelers coming in but that’s sort of what we’ve been losing with every holiday week during this COVID thing,” she said. “We had a pretty good September and October but ever since then it’s been hit or miss.”
While the event attracts many day trippers, Lesch has found that local hotels have had their fair share of business from contest goers who wish to stay the whole weekend.
“The hospitality industry has really been hit hard by this pandemic,” he said. “This is another hit.”
Katherine Hall, director of sales at Holiday Inn Express, said the hotel usually houses all of the athletes and judges.
“We usually don’t have space for people who watch it,” she said. “They’ve really stayed with us a long time so we’ve built relationships with them.”
Hall said her group understands the circumstances that led organizers to take precautions.
“We definitely miss them this year and we’re definitely excited to have them back in 2022,” she said.
In October, event organizers announced the February competition would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan was to turn their attention to preparing for the event’s centennial in 2022.
“We considered the enormous health risks to the jumpers, coaches and judges coming from around the country and overseas,” event co-directors Kate McGinn and Liz Richards said in a statement. “Those risks would extend to the hundreds of volunteers who staff the competition and the thousands of spectators who come from all over New England.”
Adams estimated athletes and judges would take up about 20 or 30 rooms for the weekend.
“We also feed our athletes,” she said, describing an annual banquet held on the Saturday night of the event.
Her group still has expenses that need to be covered this year, including local property taxes, landscaping and electric. Adams estimated those costs run more than $10,000 each year.
With good turnout and nice weather in previous years, her group has built up reserves to cover those bills. And when organizers announced the event wouldn’t be held this year, donations started to come in.
“It’s a little sad not to have the event but on the other hand, we have a committee planning a few extras for next year,” Adams said. “That gives us something to focus on ... We could not in good conscience have an event.”
It’s difficult to put a definitive figure on how the local economy benefits from the well-attended event. The town receives data from the state for local option tax receipts for meals, rooms and sales on a quarterly basis but Town Manager Peter Elwell said it isn’t sufficiently detailed to tie the numbers to one specific thing like the ski jump.
The contest was canceled only 10 times in its history for either lack of snow, World War II or, most recently, to rebuild the hill to international competition standards. Lesch called the contest “a high profile event,” bringing people to town and allowing them to see what else is being offered.
“That’s really important and I think it will be missed this year,” he said. “It takes a little bit away from who we are. I will certainly miss it. It adds energy to the town.”
The chamber usually receives a lot of calls about the event but not this year. Lesch believes people probably assume that it’s canceled.
“I’m sorry that it’s not going to be happening,” he said. “It’s just the way of the world now.”
Lesch said the jump draws people into close quarters as they gather in beer and food tents or in clusters at the base of the hill. He believes the organizers did the right thing by canceling.
“It’s sad — it’s one last thing we lost this year,” he said.
In past years, Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery has held special events tied to the ski jump competition, in addition to welcoming the jumpers and others who came to town for the weekend.
“It was a big party for the whole town,” Whetstone co-owner David Hiler said. “This is a full town event, which is what’s so cool about it.”
In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, Hiler said the restaurant is currently open to about 50 percent capacity, with added distance between tables and no bar seating. Outdoor seating is open in the biergarten, where there are vinyl curtains, flame towers and a fire pit.
He noted that the ski jump is an important fundraiser for the Brattleboro Outing Club.
“It is a big revenue source for us, and I’m not trying to be altruistic here, but I feel like it’s such a big event for them. I love how much it supports them,” Hiler said.
He also noted that the cancellation of the ski jump means a loss of new people discovering Brattleboro.
“It’s less about the revenue than it is about bringing new people to find us every year because of that event, and they find the whole town because of that event,” he said. “It’s our kind of people — the people who go to that event are our kind of guests. It’s just a good time for everybody. It always is. There is always a lot of excitement leading up to it and during it.”
Hiler is hopeful for next year.
“The Outing Club does so much for the town, I hope next year, the 100th year, will be twice as epic because we’re not able to have the 99th year,” he said.
Jon Potter, executive director of the Latchis Hotel and Theatre, said the hotel gets fully booked every year on the weekend of the ski jump, which typically also falls on President’s Day weekend. The hotel has 30 rooms.
He said while he does not know what percentage of guests come to town just for the ski jump, “there is no question that it contributed to us being fully booked every year.”
“It’s just generally a great weekend and the ski jump is a big part of it,” Potter said. “I think it’s also a big part of what makes Brattleboro unique in the winter, because it fits in with Brattleboro’s sort of vibe and its uniqueness.”
This weekend, when the ski jump would have occurred, the hotel was about a third of the way booked as of Thursday.
“That’s, I think, a gauge of the level of difference in our business,” Potter said. “I don’t know what’s attributed to the absence of the ski jump. It is a big deal for the town and it is a big deal for us, and we can’t wait till it comes back, for sure.”
Tracey John, general manager of Vermont Country Deli, said her group “always appreciated the additional traffic from visitors coming to town for the ski jump, but very much understand having to postpone until the event is safe for big crowds. We look forward to 2022.”
Chase, from Once Upon A Time, said she’s “just going with the flow” and being grateful for all the support her shop receives.
“It’s unavoidable,” she said. “There’s no blame. There’s no anger. There’s just understanding that it can’t happen. We’re just going to muscle through.”
Chase anticipates Brattleboro and Main Street will come out stronger from the pandemic as businesses are forced to diversify their offerings.
“I’m just praying as many of us as possible are still standing,” she said, adding that she believes the 2009 recession was more difficult because there wasn’t as much broad support and understanding for the economic woes felt by businesses. “The support makes all the difference. I feel like we’ve been through worse and we’ll get through this.”