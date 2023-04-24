BRATTLEBORO — For too long, too many of us have been bystanders to tragedy.
We’ve been content to let others shoulder the burden of supporting the homeless, the hungry and people fleeing abuse, those in the thrall of opiates, and those struggling with mental illness.
When confronted with tragedy, we find our own ways to grieve, and find ways to carry on.
All the while, an unease burbles under the motions of life we make day in and day out — taking care of the kids, making tea for a loved one, doing the 9-to-5 ... just grinding it out because that’s what we expect of ourselves.
And those who work with the hardest to care for in our community do all the same things, and a little more, things they expect of themselves.
Their willingness to do the work we can’t or won’t do should be lauded and met with the respect such devotion deserves.
But that’s not the case. These folks are overworked and underpaid. They are often taken for granted and demeaned and abused, though their work is indispensable and valuable and worthy.
Now, with the murder of one of their own, some of them are facing a deeper crisis.
“It leaves caregivers wondering, can they trust themselves,” said Glenne Fletcher, a registered nurse for 43 years. “What did I miss? What did I not see? Could I have helped prevent that?”
Fletcher and I were talking about the murder of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, who was killed with an ax by a resident of Morningside Shelter on April 3.
For the past five years, Fletcher’s been working as a team member in the Vermont Chronic Care Initiative, much of her time spent in Brattleboro and at Groundworks Collaborative.
“We are on alert now,” said Fletcher, “grieving the loss of our personal sense of trust. We really shouldn’t have to live with that fight/flight/freeze response. We shouldn’t have to have that when we go to work.”
Fletcher, who’s been injured several times during her career by people in need, said along with a loss of personal safety while at work, there comes the inevitable second-guessing by case managers and service providers.
“I think it has become a spiritual and philosophical response to this kind of trauma,” she told me. “I guess it’s a great mystery in life when people are suddenly taken from us with these heinous kind of acts. It’s a greater mystery than we will ever be able to understand.”
In her position with the Department of Vermont Health Access, Fletcher’s job included intensive medical case management for highly vulnerable Vermonters.
“These are people who have multiple medical or mental health problems, and may not have access to medical or mental health care, need assistance with getting connected and ultimately need case management.”
Fletcher took her planned retirement a week after Rosin-Pritchard’s murder.
“I have not led a sheltered life in nursing, but this job left me absolutely empty,” she said.
It’s no wonder service providers get burned out on this job and why it’s so hard to find people to do the work, especially when case managers start at around $16 an hour, of caring for people who have slipped through the cracks.
“There seems to be very little understanding of the difficulty of managing people who are in this category,” said Fletcher. “This is the same group of people that can’t sustain living when you get them housing because they don’t have the skillset to pay the bills. They don’t know how to keep the house clean. They may have addiction problems. They may have problems with other people coming in partying and destroying their apartment. You do all this work and then they’re back to ground zero.”
And now, with pandemic emergency housing at an end, more people are finding themselves back on the streets.
While it’s laudable that we found a way to get people out of the weather, it’s sad that it took a pandemic to do so. Putting people up is one of the smartest things a community can do for those without a home, but you can’t just stick them in a hotel and expect them to thrive.
That’s the point of communities such as Morningside Shelter, which is owned and operated by Groundworks Collaborative, and Great River Terrace on Putney Road and The Chalet in West Brattleboro, which are owned by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. All three communities have case management provided by HealthWorks, a multi-disciplinary team from Groundworks, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services.
Lots of good things can happen when you give someone a dry, safe place to sleep and people to help clear a path overgrown with difficulties.
But bad things are going to happen, too. Traumatic things, as evident over the past year, with the death of Rosin-Pritchard and two shooting deaths, one at Great River Terrace and the other in a WWHT property on Birge Street.
Let’s be honest here. Bad things are happening already. We hear about it. Maybe read social media. Then turn away.
“We have to deal with this every day,” said Fletcher, “the trauma of finding dead bodies in motels and suicides of people that we’ve loved and overdoses, people we’ve cared about.”
Fletcher is a witness to tragedy. She is not alone. Police and firefighters and rescue workers see things so we don’t have to. Health care workers mend the bruises and wounds of domestic abuse survivors so we don’t have to. Emergency department personnel get hit and pushed and shouted at because they can’t step to the side like we can. Investigators and victim advocates and prosecutors and judges help people put the pieces back together, even though some pieces are missing; again, so we don’t have to.
And the reality is, this type of work can be dangerous. It takes an emotional and psychic toll. But it shouldn’t be deadly.
What happened on April 3 was an abomination. It was also an aberration, though it’s an aberration we’d best not ignore. We have to look at it and be horrified and somehow do better.
Because we can’t just keep turning our backs and getting on with our lives. We could run and find someplace safer, but that place really doesn’t exist. We could point fingers and assign blame, but that’s just another way of turning away. Or we could do the right thing. Advocate for those on the fringes and the people who work with them and demand supportive housing services for anyone and everyone.
It’s expensive, yes. But what’s the cost of throwing people in jail or turning them out on to the streets where they self-destruct or create havoc?
Whatever the cost might be to support people working with those with the highest needs in our community, it can’t compare to the toll it has on every one of us when we don’t give them the resources they need.
But most importantly, what is the cost to a community that prides itself on being open to the world in a kind and compassionate way when it forever loses a person who gave unselfishly of herself out of her own kindness and compassion?
That’s the question we all have to find ways to ask ... to help us grieve, to help us move forward and, maybe, to help us heal.