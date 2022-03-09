BRATTLEBORO — Community members are advocating for the interim superintendent of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union to get the contract for the permanent job after a board could not come to consensus on a hire.
"We, the students, strongly support Mark Speno leading our district in the position of superintendent," said Benjamin Berg, sophomore at Brattleboro Union High School. "During his time as interim superintendent, Mr. Speno has created a stable, compassionate and just school environment. In such a distressing time, it is Mr. Speno's compassionate leadership, which has prioritized the wellbeing of our school."
Describing Speno as "a student-focused leader" who represents school staff's interests as well, Berg called for him to be given the conditions he needs to continue to excel at making a strong school community. The comments came at Tuesday's Windham Southeast School District Board meeting.
Board Chairperson Kelly Young thanked Berg and others for sharing their thoughts. They were encouraged by Young to bring the topic up with the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board, which decides on the hire.
The district spans schools in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. The supervisory union includes all those schools and Vernon Elementary.
On Friday, the supervisory union board announced it "did not reach a consensus in its superintendent search."
"As our time as a duly constituted board is running short, it will fall to the next board to deliberate and consider what steps to take going forward," the announcement states. "It is expected a new board will be seated as of March 16.”
The supervisory union board has been working on hiring a superintendent since the fall. Former superintendent Andy Skarzynski stepped down from the position at the end of June to be with his family in Connecticut after one year on the job, and Speno, principal of Green Street School in Brattleboro at the time, was named interim superintendent in July.
Feb. 17 meeting minutes show members of the supervisory union board made a motion after coming out of executive session “to accept the recommendation of the search committee and move the candidate forward to the full WSESU board for a final interview.”
"Staff are feeling very frustrated about a lack of leadership coming into the 2022-2023 school year," Chelsea Wiehl, a teacher at Oak Grove School in Brattleboro, told the district board. "We've had a year with really strong leadership with concise decision making which has been really good for our morale, and I would encourage you to keep that in your hearts and minds as you think about what impacts a lack of leadership will have on our next school year."
Jessica Gould, who spoke as a parent but chairs the BUHS Leadership Council, called the decision to keep Speno on an interim basis "unacceptable."
"We need stability in this supervisory union. We don't want to go back to 2021 when we didn't have stability in this union," Gould said. "We have had a lot of discussion on Leadership Council in the last 24 hours because a lot of people on our council would also like to support Mark Speno to be given a contract as superintendent."
Gould described Speno being "calm, consistent [and] student centered."
"That's who we need to lead us," Gould said. "And he is also raising up the voices of historically marginalized people and people of color."
Speno, who attended Tuesday's meeting, did not speak about the hiring process or immediately respond to an email from the Reformer about the subject. During an update at the meeting, he thanked educators and administrators for their leadership during a challenging couple of years.