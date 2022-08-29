Laura Urquhart, a 6th-grade math and science teacher at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, writes a message for her students on a white board on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, before the students’ first day of school on Tuesday.
Emily Beeman, a Spanish teacher for Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, clears out her desk and organizes the papers on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, before the students’ first day of school on Tuesday.
Christine Kurucz, an English teacher at the high school section of Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, writes out the agenda that students will be going over on Tuesday as she prepares on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Several area schools prepare themselves on Monday for the start of the new school year this week.
Cheryl Boyd, a custodian at Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, vacuums the carpets around the school on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, before the students’ first day of school on Tuesday.
Mike Kelly, a music teacher for Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham, uncovers some of the instruments on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, before the students’ first day of school on Tuesday.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer

Staff members of several area schools prepared on Monday for the start of the new school year this week.
