BRATTLEBORO — A Canadian bakery is showing interest in purchasing the Vermont assets of Koffee Kup, which abruptly closed on April 26.

On Thursday morning, the members of the Vermont Economic Progress Council voted to approve an application for a Vermont Employment Growth Incentive submitted by Mrs. Dunster's Bakery, headquartered in Sussex, New Brunswick.

Mrs. Dunster's employs 50 people and has annual revenues of $10 million.

"This is the second approved VEGI award for an interested buyer in these legacy Vermont businesses," wrote VEPC Executive Director Megan Sullivan in an email to the Reformer. "This is good news. While the closing of Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread is something nobody wanted to see, we are encouraged that multiple buyers have quickly emerged to try and revive these Vermont brands."

In Burlington, VEPC authorized the application for up to $580,068 in incentives and up to $1.22 million in Brattleboro.

On May 6, the VEPC approved an application from East Baking Company, based in Holyoke, Mass., for incentives of up to $1.2 million. The VEPC board also approved a VEGI application from East Baking for nearly $1.2 million in incentives for the Burlington facility.

"We are doing all we can to save these jobs, keep Vermonters working, and helping businesses grow in our state," wrote Sullivan. "VEPC would like to reiterate that VEGI awards are performance based, meaning whichever buyer moves forward with the purchase will receive no incentive dollars until they have met job growth and payroll targets and continue to maintain them over the years to come. While we can’t always prevent the closure of a company, VEPC is committed to diligently using this program to spur job growth and encourage companies to relocate or grow their operations in the state, that wouldn’t have done so otherwise."

On April 1, Koffee Kup Bakery, which purchased Vermont Bread in 2013, was acquired by American Industrial Acquisition Corporation. But only 25 days later, employees of locations in Brattleboro, Burlington, and North Grosvenor Dale, Conn., arrived for their regular Monday morning shifts only to be told to go home, that they no longer have jobs.

The closure was blamed on an inability to find investors to take on debt accumulated by Koffee Kup over the past four years, said Jeff Sands, a “turnaround” specialist at Dorset Partners and the senior advisor in North America for American Industrial Acquisition Corporation.

The closure was so abrupt, a class action suit was filed by employees in federal court, alleging AIAC had violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988.

Employees suffered another blow when final paychecks were deposited directly into checking accounts and then yanked back out after a dispute over who was responsible for paid time off compensation. That matter has ended up in Chittenden Superior Court.

In 2014, Blair and Rosalyn Hyslop purchased Mrs. Dunster's Bakery, which was established by Ingrid Dunster in the 1960s as Mrs. Dunster's Donut Company. Mrs. Dunster’s products are delivered to 600 grocery stores, convenience stores and 200 restaurants across Atlantic Canada. It also delivers products to Ontario and Quebec, as well as to Maine.