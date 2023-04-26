BELLOWS FALLS — Bellows Falls Village Trustees got a look Tuesday at the proposed redesign of Canal Street, which is part of the new Depot Street Bridge project.
Construction is slated to begin in 2024 on the multi-year project, said Municipal Manager Scott Pickup. The changes, Pickup said, will make Canal Street "a little more pedestrian friendly."
He said the changes will help integrate the new pedestrian bridge with downtown Bellows Falls to The Island, which is where the Amtrak train station and other businesses are located.
The project is expected to create a lot of disturbance in the downtown area during the construction, Pickup said. To address local concerns, the Agency of Transportation will have a special website and contact person to answer questions.
He said the agency used such an approach in Middlebury during a recent large-scale and disruptive construction project.
The state and community found it was "a very useful tool," he said. "Hopefully, people will be patient."
The project involves building a new Depot Street Bridge in a new location that will eliminate much of Centennial Park on The Island; construction of a new pedestrian bridge just downstream from the existing bridge; and removal of the dilapidated Depot Street Bridge.
As a result of all the changes, Canal Street will be converted to one-way traffic for its entire length, with new sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and other amenities. Also, overhead utilities will be buried as part of the redesign.
According to the recent plan, a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk, with a 4-foot green buffer, will be built on the canal side of the street. Additional crosswalks and granite curbing will be installed.
The local Bike-Ped Committee had been seeking a 10-foot wide green buffer.
Pickup said the plans call for "a very basic landscape plan" including trees along the canal.
The Rockingham Select Board had decided to move the new bridge slightly upstream from its current location, which was a reversal of an earlier board decision. As a result, the town also opted to build a pedestrian-only bridge to link The Island to downtown Bellows Falls, over the Bellows Falls Canal.
The new Depot Street Bridge will be built next to the existing railroad bridge, which is located behind the Bellows Falls Garage housing project. The northern half of Canal Street has been closed for more than a year, during the reconstruction of the Bellows Falls Garage, which is about six weeks away from opening.
Bellows Falls Village Trustee Stefan Golec questioned the lighting plan for the area, and he suggested the area needs additional lighting as a crime deterrent.
Golec said he hoped the new lights would be sodium vapor lights, but Pickup said they likely would be LED lights, which are a different color.
Betsy Thurston of the Downtown Bellows Falls Development Alliance said the group had assembled a stakeholder list of people or businesses likely affected by the project. She said people who want to be informed about the project as it develops could be added to the list.
The new bridge will be of modern design, and the Rockingham Select Board recently decided to have the pedestrian bridge built with galvanized, rather than painted, metal. Select Board member Elijah Zimmer recently suggested reversing that decision to have the bridge painted an unusual color, as a ways of increasing the aesthetics of the area.