BRATTLEBORO — This is the time of the year when local paved roads start to crumble and dirt roads turn into mud traps. But have things been getting worse due to global climate change?
“I don’t know if this year has been any more extreme,” said Dan Tyler, director of Brattleboro’s Department of Public Works, “but we have noticed potholes earlier in the season.”
“Right now, we’re in that zone of a longer extended period of freezing and thawing,” said Jo Sias, a professor of civil and environmental engineering with a special focus on pavement at the University of New Hampshire. “That’s happening sooner and sooner in the year, starting in February.”
“Historically, we had a month between pothole season and the opening of the asphalt plants,” said Tyler. “Now we have to put more mix up in the fall to have it ready.”
“Nobody really does a quantification of potholes,” said Sias. “Most of it is anecdotal.”
From 1970 to 1999, the average freezing season lasted between 9 and 13 weeks in the study region, states a study conducted by Sias and her colleagues in 2017. By 2000–2029, the frozen period is expected to shorten by approximately 10 days. By the end of the century, if there is no mitigation to climate change, frozen periods will be shorter by four weeks.
With a longer freeze and thaw cycle, asphalt on top warms up but the next layer down doesn’t. The top layer cracks, water gets in, it ices at night and multi-ton vehicles pound over it.
Frost heave season starts sooner too, meaning weight restrictions have to go into effect sooner.
Where there’s ice under the pavement, when it melts, it doesn’t have anywhere to go, creating the waves and bumps that have spilled more than one motorist’s cup of coffee.
On the western side of Southern Vermont, in Pownal and Bennington, gravel roads haven’t been unusually muddy this spring.
“We have not had any large mud issues,” said RJ Joly, director of public works in Bennington. “We had a small sink hole on Mt. Anthony Road last week we repaired but that’s it.”
In Pownal, highway foreman Joel Burrington said mud conditions “depend year to year on how deep the frost is and how quick it comes out.”
This season, he said, frost came out slowly with gradual warming and gravel roads had time to dry out. Some stone and gravel had to be put down, but only in a few spots, he said.
“Actually, it has been pretty good this year,” Burrington said, adding that mud conditions continue to vary but aren’t following a distinct trend.
Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Shane Underwood and colleagues determined many road engineers are using materials inappropriate for current temperatures.
Failing to adapt to warmer temperatures is adding 3 to 9 percent to the cost of building and maintaining a road over 30 years, they found, which adds up to between $13.6 and $35.8 billion across the United States in extra or earlier-than-normal repair costs.
“These costs will disproportionately affect local municipalities that have fewer resources to mitigate impacts,” wrote Underwood and his co-authors.
“Asphalt is not a singular material, it’s a class of materials,” said Underwood, an associate professor in civil, construction and environmental engineering at North Carolina State University. “What we as engineers choose to use for our roads in Vermont or New Hampshire is actually a bit different from what we might choose in a place like Phoenix or North Carolina, and it has to do with how that asphalt responds to temperature.”
In New England, asphalt needs to be flexible to respond to variations in temperatures, he said.
“If it’s not very flexible, when it does get cold, it’ll break pretty easily or crack,” said Underwood. “But if you make an asphalt that’s really flexible, then it might not stand up very well to trucks in terms of rutting. And that can be pretty dangerous because then you get water in it and then you can hydroplane and all kinds of bad things can happen.”
Using the wrong materials based on information from before the 1990s, he said, means roads aren’t lasting as long as they should, adding significant costs to road budgets for towns and states.
“If you aggregate that over decades it adds up to a pretty substantial number,” said Underwood, who recommends engineers, materials experts and road supervisors conduct a continual assessment of weather conditions, increasing temperatures and road conditions as a means of determining the appropriate asphalt.
Four years ago, said Underwood, when they submitted their paper, some agencies refused to even acknowledge global climate change, never mind the impact of climate change on infrastructure.
“That’s not the discussion anymore. The agencies really don’t have time to bicker over what they think is real or not,” he said.
And instead of just repairing damage, road agencies around the country are doing cost/benefit analyses and concluding that making roadways climate change resistant is expensive, but not as expensive as repairing roads that are built to old standards.
“How do we develop a framework of adaptive alternatives?” asked Sias. “We do that by looking at the combined impacts of temperature changes and, on the coast, sea level rise, pavement structure and the system of different layers of material under the pavement.”
In the middle of New England, it’s usually the snow and rain that affect the pavement, resulting in frost heaves, potholes and mud-bog back roads.
“Gravel roads don’t have the same type of structure or the capacity to carry a load,” said Sias.
“Ames Hill Road is bad,” acknowledged Tyler. “I won’t suggest you go up there.”
All they can really do, unless the town decides to pave roads like Ames Hill, is pour gravel, which gets swallowed up along with cars, and then go in and grade when it dries out.
Brattleboro has 60 miles of paved roads and 25 miles of gravel roads, and those roads haven’t changed much over the past 100 years or so.
“We have a history of roads growing wider, accommodating more traffic without the proper sub-base,” said Tyler. “That accelerates failure. And the gravel roads are really just cart paths. The solution would be to excavate down deep and rebuild it with proper materials.”
“That’s why you don’t see frost heaves on interstates,” said Sias. “You have to dig down four or five feet. But we’re not going to do that on secondary roadways.”
Now, if you want to build a road like an interstate, and you’ve got about $1 million for every mile of road you want to rebuild, you could dig down and build your roads starting at below the frost layer. That cost can skyrocket if you’re rebuilding in an urban area.
So the answer, said Sias, is not so much rebuilding, but adapting, using different grades of pavement, better ditching, bigger culverts and better drainage.
While that may not cost as much as rebuilding roads to highway standards, the costs are still significant.
Writing for Georgetown’s Environmental Law Review, Christine Sgarlata Chung characterizes infrastructure as the “canary in the coal mine” when it comes to the risks, costs, and consequences of climate change.
“With extreme storms, flooding, wildfires, extreme heat, and other impacts associated with climate change, becoming more frequent and more intense, state and local governments are facing mounting infrastructure-related mitigation, adaption, and resiliency planning costs,” she wrote. “These developments are making it harder and more expensive for some state and local governments to raise capital for infrastructure projects.”
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), it would cost $4.6 trillion to bring the country’s infrastructure to a state of good repair by 2025. About $2.5 trillion is already committed to that.
“Infrastructure also shows how and why climate change impacts are interconnected, with failures in one system leading to a cascading set of failures in other resources or sectors,” wrote Chung.
Brattleboro has a capital plan to maintain its roads and bridges, said Tyler, and doesn’t ask taxpayers to consider bonding to fix them. That might change if a really big project, like replacing the town’s outdated storm water system, needs to be undertaken.
“I don’t know about how soon,” said Tyler about replacing the drains, “but it’s definitely on the radar.”
Instead of bonding, the town might establish a storm water utility district, like it has with its water and sewer system, in which those in the district pay a special assessment fee.
Chung says the United States should consider establishing a “national infrastructure bank” similar to the U.S. Export-Import Bank but focused on climate change adaption and resiliency planning, as an alternative source of capital or credit assistance for public infrastructure projects.
UNH offers training and workshops for engineers and road managers through its Technology Transfer Center.
Banner Reporter James Therrien contributed to this report.