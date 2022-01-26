BRATTLEBORO — Two of the earliest community members to announce their intent to run for the Windham Southeast School District Board are women of color.
"This has never happened before," said David Schoales, who chairs the board and spoke with the Reformer as a citizen, not on behalf of the board. "It is clearly established that children of color need to see people who look like them in important positions. Having these two women on the board will encourage parents of color to join our school Leadership Councils and expand the voices that influence policies and practices in our schools. It will also encourage qualified people of color to apply for positions in our schools."
Schoales called the candidacy of Lana Dever of Brattleboro and Deborah Stanford of Dummerston "a very important opportunity for our community to make meaningful progress toward becoming a truly integrated community." They're running in the March 1 election.
In a biography provided to Schoales, Dever is described as a longtime resident of Vermont who has lived in Brattleboro for 16 years, working and volunteering in "nearly every sector of our community." Currently, Dever works as the transitions and empowerment coordinator and youth in transition case manager at Youth Services.
"As a woman of color and mother to a brilliant 20-year-old step-daughter and a precocious 10-year-old, Lana has a deep understanding of the difficulties we all face in our current environment, both politically and locally, while working to raise the voices of the most marginalized among us, and fostering dialogue across communities," her biography states. "Lana believes that Brattleboro is a vibrant community with caring and motivated individuals seeking sustainable change with an eye towards justice. As Brattleboro’s representative to the School Board, Lana will listen and work across our community to address the fundamental issues that our students face, while assisting families and educators by giving them the resources and support that they need to move towards the future of a just and equitable Brattleboro."
In a biography, Stanford called Dummerston her home.
"As a resident of Dummerston since August 2019, I have learned that this community is distinctly different from its neighbors to the north and south, Putney and Brattleboro, perhaps as different from my former home on 87th Street and West End Avenue in Manhattan," she wrote. "As a person of color, I appreciate the diversity of individuals and families, a community closely knit and always supportive of each other. As a former English teacher, I thoroughly enjoy the one-room library, clustered with multiple options. And for the past year, I have been a committed member of the local Fiction Reading Group."