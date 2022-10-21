Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how you would address it.
Candidates for Vermont governor are: Peter Duval, Underhill, Independent; Kevin Hoyt, Bennington, Independent; Bernard Peters, Irasburg, Independent; Phil Scott, Berlin, Republican; Brenda Siegel, Newfane, Independent. Candidates for Vermont attorney general are: Charity R. Clark, Williston, Democrat; Michael Tagliavia, Corinth, Republican.
The answers from those that responded will be published over the next three weeks.
GOVERNOR
Brenda Siegel of Newfane, Democrat
In the last six years, Vermont has not become more affordable it has become less. The housing shortage has been barrelling at us and there is still no plan. We have seen the most overdose death in the history of our state and unprecedented vetos. We have a climate crisis that is exploding and a public utilities commission that is preventing progress. There are solutions to what we face, we don’t have to throw our hands up. Together we can have safe and strong communities.
HOUSING
Whether you are someone experiencing homelessness or you are middle income in our state, there is no where to live and no mobility in this state. This is not good for our workforce, our communities or individuals. The housing crisis started long before covid, and we need a short and long term strategic plan and each must address emergency, transitional and permanent housing. It must address tenant protections, short term rentals, as well as meaningful pathways to home ownership. That is why I released a comprehensive plan to address housing head on.
OVERDOSE CRISIS
I have lost two family members to the overdose crisis and I know that this story is not unique. We must focus on harm reduction first, treatment and recovery on demand, including medically assisted treatment on demand, dual diagnosis support and criminal justice reform. Vermont in 2020 saw the highest increase in overdose deaths of anyone in the country and in 2021 we saw the most overdose deaths in the history of our state. in 2018 I released four part plan and have been working on it around the state and country. This year the legislature passed three good bills, the governor vetoed all three. These deaths are preventable and we need to follow the up to date science and data so that our communities can become safer and we can stop burying our children.
BOLD CLIMATE ACTION
At our current pace, we will not reach our 2030 climate goals. We need to increase our public transportation, make sure that solutions like EVs, heat pumps and solar panels make it to our low and moderate income families because we are a state made up of mostly low and moderate income families and we need to support our small farms in transitioning to carbon sequestration. And we must make sure that our public utilities commission will support the build of in state renewable energy.
REPRODUCTIVE LIBERTY
Pro choice is not enough. We must be proactive. That is why right after the Dobbs decision, I put out a 10-point plan, that includes, making updates to our fair and impartial policing so that state agencies can not participate in out of state investigations, update our extradition laws to protect people and doctors supporting reproductive liberty, pass and sign mandatory paid family and medical leave and build a coalition with the states around us so that we are prepared in the event of a federal ban on reproductive or civil liberties.
There are so many Vermonters who have to get up and keep going, every day, even though it is hard. Our leaders should be no different. I am inviting all of you to join me and your community members to build a brighter future for our children and the Vermont that we love so much, because our children are watching and they need to know that we are ready for this moment. To learn more, go to www.brendaforvermont.com.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Charity R. Clark of Williston, Democrat
My priorities as Attorney General come from my nearly eight years working in the Attorney General’s Office, including four years as chief of staff. They include: protecting Vermont’s environment and working toward meeting Vermont’s climate goals; fighting for consumers and small businesses; prioritizing public safety and advocate for necessary reforms so that our legal system reflects our values; and focusing on the issue of violence against women as well as ensuring that Vermont is a safe harbor for these affected by the Dobbs decision.
I believe it is a human right to control our own bodies, make our own health care decisions, and access an abortion. I will do everything I can to institute my safe harbor plan to make Vermont a safe harbor for those seeking abortion and medical providers who provide abortion care.
While housing is not something that falls within the purview of the attorney general’s Office, the attorney general’s Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) can assist Vermonters in navigating any issues with housing and mediating disputes between tenants and landlords. Regarding Vermont’s economy, CAP also houses the Small Business Initiative. I believe Vermont’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of our downtowns. As attorney general, I will ensure the continuation of this initiative.
Regarding the opioid crisis, no Vermonter has been untouched by the opioid crisis and 210 people died of an overdose death last year. I believe we need to move away from a punitive model to a treatment model, to ensure that those suffering from opioid use disorder can access wraparound services, such as mental health services and access to housing, and get back on their feet. Also, as attorney general, I will bring lawsuits against any company responsible for the opioid crisis and continue zealously litigating current lawsuits.
Finally, with regards to the crime rate and public safety, since I called for a gun violence task force in August, the Scott administration has begun work on concrete steps to address this crisis. I am looking forward to participating in this work as attorney general. A conversation about public safety should include the 40,000 Vermont victims of domestic and sexual violence. Particularly as the first woman elected attorney general, I will work to advocate for and implement the recommendations of the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission.