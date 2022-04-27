PUTNEY — The two candidates who were unequivocal in their support of the controversial housing project near the site of the Putney Community Gardens were elected in a landslide vote for the Select Board on Tuesday, during a special election.
Elected were Charles Raubicheck, who defeated Elizabeth Warner, 364-128, for the new two-year seat on the Putney Select Board.
Peg Alden, who was running for the new one-year seat, won with 369 votes, against three other candidates who got small tallies: Laura Campbell, 28, Bryce Hodson, 62, and Parry Smith-Phillips, 39.
Both Raubicheck and Alden had said they were in favor of the 25-unit housing project proposed by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust of Brattleboro. Raubicheck, 75, a retired New York City attorney and a member of the Putney Development Review Board, had already voted in support of the local permit for the project. He and his wife have lived in Putney since 2008.
Warner had been an outspoken critic of the housing trust’s project.
Alden, 64, a professor of anthropology and civic engagement at Landmark College in Putney, had also voiced support for the project, with the other candidates – particularly Campbell – voicing varying degrees of concern.
Town Meeting voters in March had voted strongly in favor of expanding the current three-member board to include five members, which is the standard in most Vermont communities. Athens, one of the smallest towns in Windham County, also voted to expand the size of its board, and also held special elections on Tuesday.
Alden has lived in Putney for 30 years.
“Although I did not choose to make the campaign about affordable housing, some of the candidates were best known in the community for their vocal opposition to the WWHT project, so it, of course, played in,” Alden wrote in an email Wednesday morning.
“The fact that the town overwhelmingly voted in two supporters of the project speaks loudly to Putney’s openness to affordable housing in general and the WWHT project in particular,” she added.
“I also see the vote as a strong community desire to face our future with as much collaboration and creative problem-solving as we can muster. The many people in the village who know me, know that will be my approach to town governance,” Alden said.
Alden and Raubicheck join Aileen Chute, chairwoman, Josh Laughlin and Eric McGowan on the board. McGowan was elected last month.
Neither Raubicheck nor Warner could be reached Wednesday morning.
Town Clerk Jonathan Johnson said that a total of 511 Putney residents voted in the special election, 240 in person on Tuesday and 271 via absentee ballots. There are 1,987 people on the checklist of voters.